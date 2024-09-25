INFiLED Elevates Global Service Capabilities with Hong Kong Center Upgrade

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a significant milestone, INFiLED, a company renowned for its innovative display solutions, has officially inaugurated its upgraded Global Service Center in Hong Kong. The Center, which has been operational since 2016, has undergone a transformation that underscores INFiLED's commitment to expanding its global reach and reinforcing its dedication to delivering unparalleled customer service and technical support.

The office of INFiLED Global Service Center (PRNewsfoto/INFiLED) INFiLED Global Service Center in Hong Kong (PRNewsfoto/INFiLED)

Positioned strategically due to its proximity to INFiLED's Shenzhen headquarters, the Hong Kong Global Service Center is poised to offer swift and efficient screen repair services, leveraging the city's status as an international trade hub for seamless import and export operations. This ensures reduced turnaround times for customers, enhancing their overall experience.

In addition to providing repair services, this center serves as a comprehensive hub for consultation and tailored sales services, catering specifically to the needs of clients in Hong Kong and Macau. Equipped with a dedicated sales team versed in understanding the requirements of each client, the center offers personalized recommendations for LED display solutions across diverse applications such as advertising, entertainment, events, and more. This approach fosters informed decision-making and ensures that clients receive solutions that perfectly align with their vision.

Speaking at the Global Service Center, General Manager from INFiLED HK, Norman Lao, mentioned, "We're all about delivering top-notch services and support to our global partners. With our skilled service engineers based in Hong Kong and solid backing from our headquarters in Shenzhen, we're set to offer a much more efficient service. We invite any inquiries and look forward to serving you. "

The new launch of Hong Kong Global Service Center represents a significant advancement in INFiLED's global expansion strategy. It underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its operational capabilities and ensuring that clients worldwide receive timely, effective, and tailored solutions. This move is a testament to INFiLED's remarkable growth and its vision for the future, as it continues to lead the display technology industry with groundbreaking innovations.

Contact information of INFiLED Global Service Center:

Address: Office H, 29/F, Plaza 88, 88 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan, Hongkong

Phone: 85235652077

About INFiLED

INFiLED is a high-tech enterprise specialized in developing and manufacturing cutting-edge LED video displays. INFILED's product range covers broadcast, virtual production, advertising, transport, sports, events, command & control, corporate branding and meetings, creative applications, and much more. With products exported to over 87 regions and countries and over 300 patents, INFiLED aims to light up the world with a visual feast!

please contact us via email: [email protected]

SOURCE INFiLED