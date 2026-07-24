Infineum and Kangtai advance partnership with distribution collaboration across Southern Asia

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineum, a world-leading supplier of lubricant additives and specialty chemicals headquartered in Oxford, United Kingdom, and Kangtai, a subsidiary of Rianlon Corporation, an integrated specialty chemicals manufacturer based in Tianjin, China, advanced their collaboration through a new distribution arrangement across Southern Asia on 22 July 2026. This signing marks a key step in the implementation of the strategic framework agreement that Infineum and Rianlon entered into earlier this year, advancing the execution of the joint strategy.

John Hong, Sales Director, Asia Pacific at Infineum, and Mavis Xian, General Manager of Kangtai, sign a new distribution collaboration agreement on 22 July 2026, advancing the strategic partnership between Infineum and Rianlon and expanding access to additive and specialty chemical solutions across Southern Asia.

On 20 January 2026, Infineum and Rianlon formally entered into a strategic framework agreement. The signing took place shortly after Rianlon had held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new R&D and manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia. This agreement is centered on mutual collaboration in several key areas including customer centricity, superior technology, cost effectiveness, and security of supply.

As part of the new arrangement, Infineum's Southern Asia distributors will gain access to a range of Kangtai's products, complementing their existing offerings and broadening the range of solutions available to their customers. Through this collaboration, Kangtai will be able to expand its presence in the region with enhanced market reach and responsiveness through established regional distribution channels.

Mavis Xian, General Manager of Kangtai, commented: "Southern Asia is a critical growth region for Kangtai. This collaboration enables us to accelerate and strengthen our presence outside of China, as well as improve how we serve customers across the region."

John Hong, Sales Director, Asia Pacific at Infineum, said: "This is a positive step for our distributors across Southern Asia, expanding their range with Kangtai's components and industrial additives to better meet evolving customer needs across the region."

Chris Locke, EVP, Sustainable Transportation at Infineum, said: "This expanded distributorship enables customers to access complementary portfolio offerings from both Infineum and Kangtai, providing more comprehensive additive and component offerings across the critical Southern Asia region and thus driving both operational efficiency and growth within their own businesses."

This milestone reflects the shared strategic intent of Infineum and Kangtai to support regional growth and complements Rianlon's ongoing investment in a new R&D and manufacturing facility in Malaysia.

About Infineum

Infineum is a specialty chemicals company that exists to create a sustainable future through innovative chemistry. We focus on complex formulation challenges, working hand in hand with our customers, to deliver mutually successful solutions.

Our heritage is within the energy transition segment, where we have reduced the carbon impact of internal combustion engines, supported electrification, and are developing solutions for alternative fuels.

By taking a forward-looking approach to innovation across multiple sectors, we also maximise the value of Infineum's unique technology in carbon resilient sectors.

More than 2,000 global employees with unique perspectives and expertise help to contribute to customer success, as we formulate tomorrow together.

For more information, visit www.infineum.com

About Kangtai

Kangtai, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rianlon (SZ300596), is a leading Chinese producer of lubricant additives. Its portfolio covers automotive, railway, marine, and industrial applications, offering components, viscosity modifier, and additive package solutions. With annual capacity exceeding 150,000 tons, Kangtai is going to expand its manufacturing facility in Malaysia by Q1 2028.

Certified as a national green factory and a state recognized fine-chemical R&D platform, Kangtai upholds green manufacturing principles throughout its operations. Backed by a team of over 500 employees and nearly three decades of technical expertise, the company has built a robust business network worldwide.

For more information, visit www.jzkangtai.com

SOURCE Infineum