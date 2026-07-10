Infiniti Indah Announces the Return of Pesta Kuantan 188 from 31 July to 2 August.

Bringing 14 Exciting Event Experiences for the People

Expecting to draw more than 100,000 local, domestic and international visitors

KUANTAN, Malaysia, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiniti Indah Sdn. Bhd. (Kuantan 188), a subsidiary of Trinidad Hospitality Sdn. Bhd. and the hospitality arm of MAA Group Berhad is proud to announce the return of its highly anticipated annual three-day festival, Pesta Kuantan 188, from 31st July to 2nd August 2026. As an iconic landmark for travellers on the Malaysian East Coast, the tower serves as the ultimate stage for this mega-festival, which seamlessly blends local cultural heritage, high-octane extreme sports, and star-studded entertainment. Positioned as one of the region's largest lifestyle and community sports events, the 2026 edition features an expanded lineup of 14 signature activities designed to showcase Pahang as a premier tourism hub for families, sports enthusiasts, and thrill-seekers alike. This prestigious event is fully endorsed by the Majlis Bandaraya Kuantan, Pahang State Government, Tourism Pahang, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

From left: Michael van Ommen (Chief Operating Officer of Trinidad Hospitality), Khalisa Azman (General Manager of Kuantan 188), Puan Nor Zahira Binti Muhammad Azmi (Tourism Pahang General Manager), YBRS. Tuan Mohd Amirul Rizal (Director General of Tourism Malaysia), YH Dato’ Zaliza Bin Zulkipli (Mayor of Kuantan), YH Dato' Sri Naresh Mohan (President & Group CEO of Trinidad Hospitality), Mimi Afzan Afza (Vice President People & Culture of Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd) and Mohd Azlan bin Mohd Adnan (Assistant Manager, Corporate Relations & Communications of Genting Malaysia Berhad).

YH Dato' Zaliza Bin Zulkipli, Mayor of Kuantan City Council, highlighted the significance of Pesta Kuantan 188 as one of the city's signature celebrations, saying:

"It is one of the grand events at Menara Kuantan 188, attracting many people to attend the celebrations, and it has never been done before."

Echoing the festival's growing international appeal, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, YBRS. Tuan Mohd Amirul Rizal shared:

"Finally, the festival has become very popular, especially among international tourists. It has taken years to build, and we must continue working together to ensure the festival's content and the variety of events meet global standards."

Puan Nor Zahira Binti Muhammad Azmi, General Manager of Tourism Pahang, also commended the organisers on the festival's continued success, adding:

"Thank you for creating this event for the past five years. I hope it will continue for many more years and one day challenge our Fraser's Hill International Bird Race, which has proudly reached its 37th edition."

Spanning the entire duration of the weekend festival, visitors can immerse themselves in a variety of non-stop attractions. The Kuantan Riverfront will take centre stage with the Royal Pahang Dragon Boat Regatta event, featuring elite 12-crew teams competing across four fierce categories which is the Pahang Open, Pahang Open (Mixed), Pahang Closed, and the Pahang Inter-District categories. On land and in the skies, the festival will feature the spectacular Kuantan 188 Hot Air Balloon experience, a buzzing Food Market showcasing local culinary vendors, the high-energy Kuantan 188 Drift Car, alongside community sports action at the Resorts World Genting Pahang Pickleball Championship and the Kuantan 188 Street Football game. Coinciding with the upcoming birthdays of KDPB The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and KDPB Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Kuantan 188 will also host an exclusive, closed-door celebratory Gala Dinner located at Zenith Hotel Kuantan on the first night of the festival.

President and Group CEO of Trinidad Hospitality, YH Dato' Sri Naresh Mohan, reflected on the festival's remarkable evolution over the years:

"It began with Their Royal Highnesses' birthday celebrations, with 12,000 people attending the concert. The response was overwhelming, and we decided to make it bigger by introducing international events that bring in foreign teams. Today, we are expecting 100,000 visitors."

Pesta Kuantan 188 bringing back the gruelling vertical race, the Kuantan 188 Towerthon Challenge, testing athletes against the tower's 524 steps. Thrill-seekers can look forward to the Kuantan 188 Antenna Climb, an exciting event where climbers scale the highest point of the tower. E-sport lovers can also tune in for day one of the Kuantan 188 E-Battle, which brings together the region's top PUBG Mobile players, while automotive enthusiasts can gather for the premium Kuantan 188 Cars and Coffee meet.

The main event, Kuantan 188 Concert & Fireworks will take place on the Pesta Kuantan 188 Main Stage at 8:30 PM on 1st August 2026. As previously, Pesta Kuantan 188 brought legendary Malaysian and international voices such as Biduanita Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Aina Abdul, Joe Flizzow, Dayang Nurfaizah, Ella, Cakra Khan, Melly Goeslaw and Jamal Abdillah. This year, Pesta Kuantan 188 is thrilled to announce an incredible lineup featuring Dato' M. Nasir, Nadeera, Hael Husaini, Hazama and Malaysia's hit boy band, Alpha. Best of all, the concert is completely free for everyone to attend and enjoy.

The festival concludes on Sunday with a vibrant mix of community fitness and lifestyle events. Early risers can participate in the Edutourism Xplore Fun Run Kuantan 188. The day will also feature the final rounds of the Kuantan 188 E-Battle and our signature talent search, the Kuantan 188 Challenge: Ada Bran?, which showcases the region's best new talents. This year's edition of Kuantan 188 Challenge: Ada Bran? marks a significant milestone through a strategic collaboration with Astro.

Pesta Kuantan 188 is proudly supported by B.Grimm Power Sdn Bhd, Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Resorts World Genting, Majlis Bandaraya Kuantan, JY Creative Development Sdn Bhd, Tourism Malaysia, Tourism Pahang, DOA Sdn Bhd, Klikx System Sdn Bhd, Kinto Tyres (M) Sdn Bhd, Franky Construction Sdn Bhd, East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), Citaglobal Berhad, Wawasan Intact Properties Sdn. Bhd, LBS Bina Group Berhad, PASDEC Holdings Berhad, Zenith Hotel Kuantan, T.A.S Industries Sdn Bhd, Ahmad Zaki Resources Berhad (AZRB), Winfast Corporation Sdn Bhd, Kementerian Belia dan Sukan (KBS), Tunas Manja Sdn Bhd, Chicago Chicken City, Cameron Valley Tea (Bharat Group), Bank Rakyat, KotaSAS Sdn Bhd, Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd, Pahang Orang Asli Corporation (ORACO), CelcomDigi, LLT Group (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd, Berjaya Corporation Berhad, Aurelius Hospital Pahang, Bank Muamalat, Astro, KPJ Pahang Specialist Hospital, Petrosains, Kuala Lumpur Tower, Samsung, NCT Alliance Berhad, IntellecTours Sdn Bhd, Oregeon Property Consultancy Sdn Bhd, Pasar Sera, Shekhinah PR Sdn Bhd and PUBG Mobile.

To know more about Pesta Kuantan 188, check out Instagram (@kuantan.188), Facebook (@kuantan.188), and TikTok (@kuantan188) for recent updates.

About Kuantan 188

Kuantan 188 is the tallest tower on the East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia and the second tallest in the country, standing proudly at 188 meters. The Tower is the 52nd member of the World Federation of Towers and is more than just an architectural icon, Kuantan 188 is a vibrant hub for tourism, culture, and community experiences, offering panoramic views, sky dining, lifestyle attractions, and a range of exciting events year round. Strategically located along the Kuantan riverfront, the tower symbolizes the city's progress while celebrating its rich heritage, making it a must visit landmark for locals and visitors alike. This observation tower also stands out as the only venue offering a four-sided, unobstructed view that spans across the South China Sea, the lush mangrove forests, the Pahang River, and the city view.

About Trinidad Hospitality

Trinidad Hospitality Sdn Bhd commenced trading in March 2002 as Trinidad Group of Companies. Trinidad Group has evolved to being the home to over 30 brands in multiple industries: hotel and resorts including and not exclusive to Wyndham Hotel and Resort brands, short and long stay accommodation, food and beverage, travel, tourism, ID, renovations and furnishing, logistics, warehousing, loyalty and rewards, property and facility management, and accessories. As Malaysia's rising leader in hospitality, travel and tourism, Trinidad Group asset-light business model strives to develop high-performing assets focused on growth, innovation and delivery of strong returns to stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.trinidadhospitality.com

SOURCE Trinidad Hospitality Sdn Bhd