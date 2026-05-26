TAIPEI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INFINITIX, a heterogeneous compute management and AI infrastructure software provider, will exhibit at COMPUTEX 2026 (TaiNEX 2, 4F, Booth R0113) under the theme "From AI Infra to AI Cloud Economy," showcasing AI-Stack and ixCSP — its dual-platform stack bridging compute governance and cloud service commercialization. With global AI spending projected to hit USD 2.52 trillion in 2026 (+44% YoY, Gartner) and enterprise GPU utilization frequently below 30%, INFINITIX converts underutilized compute into governed, revenue-generating AI service infrastructure.

INFINITIX at COMPUTEX 2026: Turning AI Infrastructure Into AI Cloud Revenue

From Compute Management to AI Cloud Economy

At COMPUTEX 2026, INFINITIX will demonstrate its "Compute Economy" three-layer architecture — spanning AI Infrastructure, AI Platform, and AI Cloud Economy — with AI-Stack and ixCSP as the dual cores of an end-to-end platform covering compute management, model deployment, and AI service monetization.

"The competitive edge in AI has shifted from the model itself to compute orchestration and commercialization. The question is no longer who owns the GPUs — it's who can transform compute into sustainable revenue. COMPUTEX 2026 is our most significant stage to articulate this positioning to the global market." — Wayne Chen, CEO, INFINITIX

AI-Stack: Intelligent Heterogeneous Compute Orchestration

AI-Stack is a Kubernetes-native enterprise compute management platform supporting heterogeneous resources — including NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, NPUs, and Phison aiDAPTIV+ — with capabilities spanning GPU partitioning and aggregation, cross-node computing, multi-tenant management, and real-time visual monitoring, natively integrated with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Slurm.

The exhibit will spotlight CTAs Scheduler, INFINITIX's proprietary workload-aware scheduling technology that differentiates CUDA Core from Tensor Core workloads to maximize parallel efficiency and resource utilization. A featured demonstration will showcase the Phison Electronics collaboration, combining aiDAPTIV+ intelligent storage with AI-Stack to enable LLM training and inference without full HBM GPU procurement — substantially reducing AI infrastructure TCO.

ixCSP: Monetizing the AI Token Economy

ixCSP (AI Cloud Operations Solution Platform) enables enterprises, telecoms, and data centers to rapidly convert existing GPU assets into billable, governed AI cloud platforms. Integrating AI Gateway, BOSS billing, and AI-Stack resource management into a three-layer architecture, ixCSP supports GaaS, MaaS, and TaaS deployment — shifting GPU infrastructure from a cost center to a revenue-generating service platform. As token-based billing displaces traditional subscription models, ixCSP positions enterprises to compete on token traffic management, inference efficiency, and FinOps.

From AI Infrastructure to AI Cloud Economy

As an NVIDIA-certified Partner and AMD GPU ecosystem partner, INFINITIX deploys AI-Stack and ixCSP as a dual-engine platform advancing enterprises from infrastructure management to AI cloud service commercialization — addressing growing demand for AI governance, AI FinOps, and AI Cloud Economy frameworks, while expanding across Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia with Taiwan as its R&D core.

Exhibition Details COMPUTEX 2026 | June 2–5, 2026 TaiNEX 2, 4F | Booth R0113 (Storage & Management Solutions)

SOURCE INFINITIX Inc.