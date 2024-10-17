INFINITIX ventures into Japan's AI market by establishing INFINITIX Japan and attracting significant attention by showcasing its core product AI-Stack at Tokyo CEATEC 2024.

TOKYO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's AI infrastructure solutions leader, INFINITIX, has officially launched its Japanese subsidiary, INFINITIX Japan, to expand its presence in Japan's AI market. This move aims to provide cutting-edge AI solutions, helping local businesses drive digital transformation, improve AI ROI, and foster innovation.

INFINITIX's flagship product, AI-Stack, has seen great success in Taiwan, supporting businesses with AI infrastructure and partnering with top tech firms to launch Taiwan's leading AI computing center, AICC. AI-Stack has earned NVIDIA's Solution Advisor - Preferred Level certification as the preferred solution for AI infrastructure and GPU resource scheduling. With INFINITIX Japan, these successes will now extend to the Japanese market, helping businesses meet growing AI demands. As generative AI rises, companies face challenges like high GPU costs and increased hardware investments. INFINITIX addresses these with flexible GPU management, no-code setup, and automated workflows, boosting efficiency and AI ROI. The launch of INFINITIX Japan ensures fast, local support for business needs and system maintenance.

At Tokyo CEATEC from 2024 October 15 to 18, INFINITIX debuted its next-generation AI-Stack solution, drawing considerable attention from attendees. Through this event, INFINITIX aims to enhance its visibility in Japan, leveraging its strong AI capabilities to provide groundbreaking solutions for Japanese businesses, helping them gain a competitive edge in digital transformation.

The establishment of INFINITIX Japan marks another significant milestone in the company's international expansion. This strategic move allows Infinitix to further penetrate the Asian market and continue its commitment to leading the AI industry, collaborating with Japanese businesses to create an intelligent future.

INFINITIX Inc.

Beyond AI, to infinity

INFINITIX specializes in AI GPU resource scheduling and management, helping businesses maximize GPU efficiency. As a global NVIDIA Inception Program partner since 2019 and Taiwan's only AI software provider with NVIDIA Solution Advisor - Preferred Level certification, INFINITIX delivers top-tier AI infrastructure solutions with its AI-Stack platform, driving AI industry innovation.

For more information, please visit our official website: https://infinitix.co/

