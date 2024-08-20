Infinitus Highlights Modernizing Traditional Prescriptions at ICMCM

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the highly-anticipated 23rd International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health Products (ICMCM) took place in Hong Kong, bringing together global experts, top researchers and industry leaders in traditional medicine. The gathering fostered robust online and offline interactions, centering its discourse on the theme of "Industry-University-Research Collaboration and Clinical Research on Traditional Medicine." Frank Ma, Vice President and Chief Scientific Innovation Officer of Infinitus (China) Company Ltd., delivered a keynote address.

Frank Ma, Vice President and Chief Scientific Innovation Officer of Infinitus (China) Company Ltd., attends ICMCM

Organized annually by the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA), the ICMCM champions the modernization of traditional medicine and health products while fostering international collaborations. This year's conference zeroes in on partnerships and clinical research in Chinese medicine, alongside exploring the new opportunities arising from the Belt and Road Initiative.

During his keynote speech titled "Modern Application of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Prescriptions in Functional Health Foods," Mr. Ma noted, "Classical prescriptions not only hold immense value in disease treatment but also exhibit unparalleled advantages in disease prevention and healthcare. Infinitus is dedicated to combining traditional heritage with cutting-edge technology. Through exploring and innovating classical prescriptions, we've introduced health formulas and products tailored to contemporary lifestyles. Currently, several classical prescriptions, including Shenling Baizhu Powder for spleen invigoration and Qi replenishment, and Shengmai Powder for Qi supplementation and Yin nourishment, have been modified and incorporated into our health food offerings."

Citing gastrointestinal health as a prime example, Mr. Ma elaborated, "Responding to user needs, Infinitus conducted extensive research throughout several cities and across multiple demographic groups, identifying six major gastrointestinal symptom clusters. Leveraging TCM principles and adapting to contemporary lifestyles, we refined the classic Shenling Baizhu Powder for spleen and stomach harmonization. Furthermore, by integrating Hericium erinaceus polysaccharide and bifidooligosaccharide based on modern medical insights, we developed a formula that effectively regulates the spleen, stomach, and intestines for modern needs. The formula underwent rigorous clinical validation for 60 consecutive days with 114 subjects selected by an independent hospital, confirming its efficacy in protecting gastric mucosa function and in delivering an excellent safety profile."

Looking ahead, Infinitus remains committed to its philosophy of "E (East) + W (West) → W (World)." Adopting a user-centric mindset, we will continue to draw upon the wisdom and inspiration from classic prescriptions while utilizing modern technology to innovate and transform. We are dedicated to delivering premium, trustworthy herbal health products to consumers. Together, we aspire to foster a healthier, happier world for all.

