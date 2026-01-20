Infinitus Recognised as a Top Employer in China for 2026 for the Sixth Consecutive Year

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinitus, a leader in the health and wellness industry, is pleased to announce that it has been recognised as a "Top Employer in China for 2026" by the Top Employers Institute, marking the sixth consecutive year the company has earned this distinguished honour. The Certification follows the Institute's rigorous annual HR Best Practices Survey and independent validation process and was announced on January 15, 2026.

Infinitus Awarded the “Top Employer in China for 2026” Certification

At Infinitus, people are at the heart of the organisation's long-term development — the foundation of its business and a key driver of sustained performance and customer trust. A thriving, engaged workforce is essential to delivering innovative health products and meaningful experiences that help individuals and families lead healthier, happier lives. This ongoing commitment to its employees has consistently positioned Infinitus as a benchmark employer within the health and wellness sector.

What does it take to build an award-winning workplace? This sixth straight award is more than just passing an annual international audit; it reflects a data-driven people strategy underpinned by a strong organisational culture, working hand-in-hand with its teams to foster a workplace that prioritises well-being, balance, and growth.

The Top Employers Certification is a globally recognised programme run by the Top Employers Institute. Active in countries and regions worldwide, the Programme applies a globally unified standard and is audited by an independent third party, comprehensively evaluating a company's HR practices across six domains and 20 topics.

After passing the stringent assessment process, Infinitus stood out among numerous evaluated companies to earn the "Top Employer in China for 2026" certification. This recognition validates the effectiveness of the company's people strategy and HR practices over the past year and confirms the high-performing workplace environment it has created for its employees.

Top Employers Institute CEO Adrian Seligman commented: "Achieving a Top Employer Certification for 2026 reflects the dedication of these employers to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance. Their strong alignment between people strategy and organisational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrates the impact of their practices. We are proud to recognise Infinitus for their meaningful contribution to a better world of work in China."

Earning recognition from Top Employers Institute for six consecutive years stems from Infinitus' long-term commitment to talent development and organisational capability building. By upholding the corporate value of "Constant Entrepreneurship," the company continues to focus on developing a resilient, future-ready workforce.

In this year's assessment, the following three areas were particularly commended by the Institute:

1. Open Dialogue & Transparent Communication

Sincere communication is the source of organisational vitality. High-performing talent practices require openness, trust, and continuous dialogue. To this end, Infinitus hosts executive tea meetings and regular all-staff communications, establishing multiple, accessible channels for dialogue.

2. Holistic Well-being & Work-Life Balance

Infinitus is committed to supporting employees in balancing health, family, and career. Through interest-based clubs, enhanced leave policies, and ongoing wellness activities, Infinitus creates a supportive and sustainable work environment where every employee can thrive.

3. Continuous Learning & Empowered Growth

Guided by the "Constant Entrepreneurship" value, Infinitus supports continuous employee growth and fosters a synergy between personal development and organisational progress. This is achieved by building a structured empowerment and capability-building framework, organising "Geek Competitions" to encourage innovation, and providing integrated digital and in-person learning platforms.

"Top Employer" is not just an accolade but a commitment. Infinitus remains steadfast in strengthening its people strategy through corporate culture, continuously optimising the workplace environment, empowering teams, and supporting the engagement and growth of every employee. This positive energy and care will continue to be infused into the company's products and services, extending its impact to more individuals and families.

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.