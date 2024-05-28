Info-Tech Research Group Announces IT Event Series Across Wellington, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth to Discuss the Integrated Future of Data, Security, and AI

Taking place across New Zealand and Australia from May 30 to June 11, 2024, Info-Tech Research Group's "Beyond Boundaries" APAC event series will provide regional IT professionals and industry leaders with critical emerging insights on data strategies, security practices, and AI integration to drive innovation and operational efficiency for the digital horizon.

SYDNEY, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group has announced the launch of its upcoming APAC event series, Beyond Boundaries: Shaping the Integrated Future of Data, Security, and AI. The four-city tour, held at key locations across Australia and New Zealand in May and June 2024, is designed to empower industry leaders with the latest insights and strategies in managing data, fortifying security, and integrating AI. Each event will offer a platform for networking, strategic discussions about innovative data integration and security challenges, as well as hands-on sessions focused on actionable strategies.

Taking place across New Zealand and Australia from May 30 to June 11, 2024, Info-Tech Research Group’s “Beyond Boundaries” APAC event series will provide regional IT professionals and industry leaders with critical emerging insights on data strategies, security practices, and AI integration to drive innovation and operational efficiency for the digital horizon. Info-Tech Research Group logo

The full series across Wellington, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth will feature Andy Neill, Chief Enterprise Architect and founder of the Technical Counselor program at Info-Tech Research Group. With a presence in Sydney, the global leader in research and advisory firms produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic decisions and deliver results for their organisations. As the keynote speaker at the upcoming events, Neill brings decades of experience from leading global organisations, including Loblaw Companies Ltd, Shoppers Drug Mart, and 360 Insights in Canada, as well as Siemens Consultancy, BBC, NHS, and Houses of Parliament and Commons in the UK.

"It's an exceptional opportunity to bring Andy Neill to our region, where his unparalleled expertise can directly benefit our community," says George Khreish, Managing Partner, APAC, at Info-Tech Research Group. "This event series offers an exclusive chance for IT leaders to gain actionable insights directly from one of the industry's foremost authorities. Andy's sessions will deliver deep, practical knowledge in optimising data practices and integrating AI, equipping attendees with the tools needed to navigate the complexities of modern technology landscapes and drive innovation."

The Beyond Boundaries event series will explore how organisations can harness advanced data strategies and rapidly emerging AI technologies to drive innovation and competitive advantage in the current landscape. Attendees will gain practical knowledge on improving data governance, ensuring robust security frameworks, and leveraging AI for strategic decision-making. With an emphasis on real-world applications, the sessions aim to equip leaders with tools to effectively navigate the complexities of the digital horizon.

"The key to a successful Exponential IT implementation, such as Generative AI, is leveraging untapped skills within organisations rather than investing in expensive new talent. This approach will engage the best employees, reduce costs, and inject essential business acumen into implementation," says Andy Neill, Chief Enterprise Architect at Info-Tech Research Group. "At the Beyond Boundaries event series, we'll explore practical strategies for optimising data practices, enhancing security frameworks, and integrating AI technologies to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge."

Event Schedule and Locations:

Wellington, New Zealand : May 30, 2024 , at the InterContinental Wellington Hotel

, at the InterContinental Wellington Hotel Sydney, Australia : June 4, 2024 , at the QT Sydney Boutique Hotel

, at the QT Sydney Boutique Hotel Brisbane, Australia : June 6, 2024 , at the Hilton Brisbane Hotel

, at the Hilton Brisbane Hotel Perth, Australia : June 11, 2024 , at the QT Perth Luxury Boutique Hotel

Schedule for Each Event:

8:00 AM : Networking

: Networking 8:30 AM : Keynote: Data Strategy and AI Integration

: Keynote: Data Strategy and AI Integration 9:35 AM : Keynote: Optimising Data Practices

Keynote: Optimising Data Practices 10:30 AM : Discovery Session: Peer Interview

: Discovery Session: Peer Interview 11:00 AM : Closing Remarks and Networking

Visit the event pages for Wellington, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth for more information and to secure registration before all available spaces are filled for this timely series.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422945/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Info_Tech_Research_Group_Announces_IT_E.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422944/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Info_Tech_Research_Group_Announces_IT_E.jpg

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group