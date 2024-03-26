Info-Tech Research Group Names George Khreish as Managing Partner for APAC as the Global Firm Continues to Grow

As the firm continues to expand into the APAC markets, the appointment of George Khreish as Managing Partner in Australia underscores Info-Tech's commitment to delivering impactful, localised support through enhanced services. This strategic move will continue to foster technology-driven growth, resilience, and a competitive edge for IT leaders and organisations in the region.

SYDNEY, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its commitment to extend service and impact across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, Info-Tech Research Group, a globally recognised IT research and advisory firm, has announced the appointment of George Khreish as Managing Partner for APAC. This announcement underscores the firm's ongoing focus on guiding technology leaders through the transformative exponential IT era with unparalleled diagnostics, research, and expert insights tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities within APAC's diverse industries.

Khreish's promotion is part of Info-Tech's broader strategy to deepen its engagement with key global markets and enhance its service offerings to meet the specific needs of organisations in Australia, New Zealand, and the broader APAC region. The firm is dedicated to helping its members across the world to leverage technology for growth, resilience, and sustained competitive advantage.

'George's exceptional leadership and tenure in senior CIO and technology roles positions him perfectly to help guide our APAC operations towards new heights of success,' says Byron Rudenno, Vice President, APAC, at Info-Tech Research Group. 'George's appointment is integral to our ongoing local expansion and efforts to meet the evolving needs of IT leaders within the region, providing them with thought leadership and actionable solutions to navigate the complexities of the digital age.'

As a change agent and innovator, Khreish has consistently led transformations to foster growth and enhance user experiences. As Managing Partner for the firm's APAC team, Khreish will support Info-Tech's mission to equip IT leaders in the region with the tools and insights necessary for achieving exceptional operational efficiency and fostering innovation.

'In the past year at Info-Tech, we have significantly advanced in the way we serve our clients across the APAC region,' states George Khreish, the newly appointed Managing Partner, APAC. 'Our commitment to delivering actionable, research-backed solutions to transform complex challenges into tangible outcomes has been the cornerstone of our success. As we continue on this trajectory, I am deeply committed to enhancing our value proposition and ensuring that our clients and their teams have the tools and insights necessary to move their organisations forward. It's an exhilarating time to lead our APAC Advisory team, and I look forward to contributing to our collective achievements.'

Khreish brings to the role a deep understanding of both regional and global technology landscapes as well as experience in various industries, including the financial, media, retail, and technology sectors. With a proven track record of excellence in his role as Executive Counselor and previous experience as a CIO, CEO, and advisory board member, Khreish has driven success through product innovation, market expansion, and team motivation. His expertise in integrating Agile and Lean methodologies into business strategies has empowered organisations to swiftly adapt and thrive in competitive markets.

Info-Tech Research Group provides practical research and advisory services to support IT leaders and their teams in executing on their key initiatives. With over 25 years of deep industry experience and a localised perspective, the firm plans to continue to expand and invest in the region to help organisations succeed.

