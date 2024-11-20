Info-Tech Research Group's 2024 CIO Awards Honour Top IT Leaders in the APAC Region

Info-Tech Research Group's annual CIO Awards celebrate APAC IT leaders who have demonstrated exceptional value delivery, strategic alignment, and high stakeholder satisfaction as measured by the global research and advisory firm's CIO Business Vision diagnostic.

SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the Asia-Pacific (APAC) recipients of its 2024 CIO Awards. These prestigious awards honour IT leaders who have excelled in aligning IT with organisational goals, fostering innovation, and achieving outstanding stakeholder satisfaction scores. Based on insights from Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic, these leaders set the standard for IT success in an era of exponential technology transformation.

Info-Tech's CIO Awards recognise IT leaders across categories such as small, medium, large, and enterprise, as well as regional leaders within APAC. Another category, the "Growth Leaders" category, celebrates IT leaders who have achieved significant improvements in stakeholder satisfaction year-over-year.

"The 2024 CIO Awards showcase the remarkable ability of IT leaders in the APAC region to navigate the complexities of rapid digital transformation while meeting the rising expectations of stakeholders," says George Khreish, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. "This year's winners exemplify not only leadership but also the commitment to continuous improvement, evolving IT capabilities to meet strategic needs. By shifting IT's role from an order taker to a value-added partner and innovator, these leaders have fostered gradual yet impactful improvements that drive measurable results, align IT with organizational priorities, and enable transformative growth. Their achievements are a testament to how IT leadership can shape the future while creating lasting value today."

The CIO Awards program has recognised IT leaders since its inception in 2016. By leveraging insights from the CIO Business Vision diagnostic, which evaluates stakeholder satisfaction across multiple dimensions of IT governance, the awards celebrate leaders who deliver measurable business value while fostering trust and collaboration within their organisations.

The 2024 winners represent a diverse range of industries, including government, manufacturing, financial services, and higher education. The awards also highlight the increasing importance of IT as a strategic driver, particularly in a period of rapid IT growth and transformation.

Winners of Info-Tech's 2024 CIO Awards in the APAC Leaders Category:

Sean Carritt, Infrastructure New South Wales (INSW)

Infrastructure New South Wales (INSW) Michael Fugaro, SW Accountants & Advisors PTY LTD

SW Accountants & Advisors PTY LTD Liz Gosling , Auckland University of Technology

Auckland University of Technology Dennis Moncrieff, Tomago Aluminium Company

Tomago Aluminium Company Melvyn Pensee-Arnold , Cairns Regional Council

To explore the complete list of winners and learn more about their achievements, please visit Info-Tech's 2024 CIO Awards page.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

