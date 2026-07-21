InfoComm Asia 2026 Connects 3,800 Commercial Organisations Across Record 77 Countries, Cementing Its Role as Asia's High-Value Professional AV Platform

BANGKOK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoComm Asia 2026 successfully concluded after three days of business networking, technology innovation and knowledge exchange, bringing together the region's most influential Pro AV minds, technology innovators and highest-value buyers, reinforcing its position as Asia's industry-defining tradeshow and Super Connector event for the Professional Audiovisual (Pro AV) and Integrated Experience community.

InfoComm Asia 2026 Held 15-17 July in Bangkok, Thailand Concludes on High Notes Cementing Its Role as Asia's High-Value Professional AV Platform InfoComm Asia 2026 Held 15-17 July in Bangkok, Thailand Concludes on High Notes Cementing Its Role as Asia's High-Value Professional AV Platform

Held at Bangkok's Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) from 15-17 July, the sixth edition welcomed 6,638 professional attendees from 77 countries and regions, including 44.2% overseas visitors. More than half of titled visitors held manager-level authority or above, with, one in three at director level or above, reflecting at commercially relevant, as final decision-capable or key influencing audience responsible for technology investments across enterprise, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, broadcast and live events. Across the three-day show, InfoComm Asia 2026 connected exhibitors with representatives from approximately 3,800 distinct commercial organisations spanning enterprise, government, education, healthcare and integrator channels — reinforcing the show's position as Asia's widest-reach platform for Professional AV business development. Among enterprise end users, more than one in eight held C-suite positions, with over a third at senior management level or above. Further reinforcing the show's business value, InfoComm Asia's specially curated Invited Guest Program brought together 60+ senior technology buyers from 12 countries, collectively representing nearly US$73 million in approved procurement budgets for projects scheduled over the next 12 to 18 months.

The show's opening session welcomed representatives from Thailand National Innovation Agency (NIA), the Thailand Association for Educational Communications and Technology, and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), whose support underscored the show's standing across Thailand's innovation, education and MICE communities. They were joined by technology leaders and visionaries from across the region, including AVI-SPL, Shen Milsom & Wilke, LANG AG, ESCO Group, Singapore AI Association, Association for Audiovisual & Educational Technology Management Australia, Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, Hochiminh Computer Association and more – all attending to evaluate emerging technologies, meet solution providers and explore new business opportunities.

Artificial Intelligence emerged as the defining theme of this year's exhibition, with exhibitors demonstrating how AI-enabled technologies are transforming workplaces, communications and digital experiences. From intelligent collaboration platforms and next-generation conferencing solutions to advanced LED displays, workplace automation and immersive environments, visitors experienced first-hand how innovation is redefining the future of Professional AV across every industry.

Asia's Launch Platform for Professional AV Innovation

InfoComm Asia 2026 featured more than 20 global and Asia-Pacific product launches, reinforcing its position as one of the region's leading launch platforms for emerging Professional AV technologies.

Leading manufacturers including aegis Multimedia, Aimicot, Audio-Technica, Bose Professional, WyreStorm Technologies, Colorlight, IQBoard, Lumens, Newline, Rocware, Yamaha, Yealink and many others introduced AI-enabled solutions spanning enterprise collaboration, education, digital signage, broadcast, control rooms, unified communications and intelligent workplace environments.

The breadth of innovation on display reflected the rapid evolution of Professional AV, with intelligent automation, machine learning and connected technologies increasingly embedded across solutions designed to enhance productivity, communication, operational efficiency and customer engagement.

A Hub for High-Value Business

The show's curated Invited Guest Program once again connected exhibitors directly with senior buyers actively planning technology investments.

60+ pre-qualified buyers from 12 countries with approved project budgets scheduled for implementation over the next 12 to 18 months across enterprise, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, broadcast and live entertainment.

Throughout the three-day exhibition, participants completed 700 scheduled business matching meetings, creating valuable commercial opportunities for exhibitors while enabling buyers to efficiently evaluate the latest Professional AV and integrated experience solutions.

"DMT Smarthome in Vietnam provides AV solutions and smart home solutions. Nowadays people care about smart convenience, so they choose automation. I'm looking for new technologies at InfoComm Asia 2026 such as loudspeakers and audio with new technologies and high performance. I spoke with many companies like AUDAC, Powersoft, and Bose that have many new technologies and releases I am excited about. I think InfoComm Asia is amazing and I have learned a lot. I cannot forget this experience."

- Trung Le, Technical Sales Engineer, DMT Smart Home (invited Guest, Vietnam)

"As part of my role, I look at new technologies and solve our business problems with these new technologies. We're a broad operation running not just mines but also a township and look at meeting rooms across the organization as well as townhalls wider scale events. As my third visit to InfoComm Asia, it is more about keeping up with the technologies and trends including LED wall spaces, audio transmission, AV over IP, and command and control centers. There're always interesting things to see and new people to meet – many whom have become my vendors.

- David Rowcliff, OK Tedi Mining Limited (Invited Guest, Australia)

"I represent Drukcom Private Ltd – an AV systems integrator in Bhutan. I provide AV integration for smart cities and smart classrooms. Technology is growing in Bhutan and I see many things we still need to adopt after visiting InfoComm Asia such as solutions for smart cameras, smart audio systems which are new to us. We have met up with a number of companies whom we would like to follow up with for our upcoming projects. InfoComm Asia would be a very good learning experience for the people in my country."

- Sonam Kesang, Drukcom Private Ltd. (Invited Guest, Bhutan)

Learning from Global Industry Leaders

Complementing the exhibition, the InfoComm Asia Summit once again delivered one of Asia's most comprehensive Professional AV education programmes. Featuring 37 conference sessions presented by 60 international speakers, the Summit attracted 1664 total attendance, representing 25% of total show audience. Sessions saw strong engagement, particularly in tracks exploring artificial intelligence, workplace transformation, education technology, immersive experiences, broadcast innovation and integrated experience design.

Together, the Summit equipped executives, consultants, IT professionals and technology leaders with practical insights and real-world strategies for deploying AI-enabled and integrated technologies across their organisations.

Smart Workplace Experience Demonstrates the Office of Tomorrow

Making its debut this year, the Smart Workplace Experience became one of the exhibition's standout features. Developed in partnership with UDD Technologies, the immersive showcase recreated a fully connected intelligent workplace where visitors experienced AI-enabled meeting rooms, workplace automation, unified communications, digital signage, smart controls and collaboration technologies operating seamlessly within realistic business environments.

Designed specifically for CIOs, IT managers, workplace strategists, facilities professionals and enterprise leaders, the experience demonstrated how integrated technologies can improve collaboration, optimise building operations and deliver more engaging, efficient workplaces.

Strengthening Asia's Professional AV Community

Beyond showcasing technology innovation, InfoComm Asia continued to strengthen its role as the region's meeting place for the global Professional AV community.

As AVIXA's flagship gathering in Asia Pacific, the exhibition featured AVIXA Xchange LIVE, hosting fireside chats, panel discussions, community meetups and networking sessions throughout the event. Together with InfoComm Asia 101, Discovery Tours, technology-focused show floor tours and exhibitor demonstrations, these initiatives enabled professionals to exchange ideas, discover emerging trends and build meaningful business relationships.

InfoComm Asia 2026 also formalised three new Strategic Industry Partnerships during the show — with Ho Chi Minh Computer Association and AV Connect Vietnam, and with AETM, the Association for Audiovisual & Educational Technology Management Australia — extending the show's collaborative framework across two of the region's most active and fast-growing Pro AV markets.

The event reflected the continued growth of the Professional AV industry through the strong support of government agencies, technology organisations and industry associations, including Thailand's National Innovation Agency (NIA), Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Thailand Professional Lighting Audio Visual Systems Association (TLAV), Thai IoT Association, Thailand Association for Educational Communications and Technology (THAI AECT), together with numerous regional partner organisations like Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, Hochiminh Advertising Association, National Association Of Private Educational Institutions Malaysia continue to expand InfoComm Asia's reach across Asia Pacific.

Industry Response

"At Bose we deliver professional audio experiences for professional applications such as for our core vertical markets including hospitality, retail, sport venues, education and more. We are showcasing two of our new products at InfoComm Asia this year including our show time loudspeakers which are developed for entertainment applications so think about karaoke, live entertainment, and venues. Being here at InfoComm Asia is one of the many things we do to stay close to our customers. It is a great place to meet with our customers, engage with them and show them new products. InfoComm Asia is valuable in the sense that it is a central location meet your existing customer as well as discover new people and have them discover our products who may not be familiar with our products."

- Hans Vereecken, Bose VP International Sales (Netherlands)

"We are a local Thai LED display company and a distributor. This year has been successful! Yesterday alone we had over 100 visits to our booth and I think we will break that record this year. These are good quality meetings from the invited guest program and from many visitors. Many of these people have decision making power and are looking for distributors and new products and new technologies so I think we are very fortunate to be in this event."

- Jirawut Hengtragul, CFA, General Manager DEFG Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

"Uniview is a global AI IoT Solution Provider with over a decade of display expertise. The ultimate value we get at InfoComm Asia is the trust and connections it creates, proving our long-term commitment to the Pro AV community. On the first day of the show alone, more than 200 systems integrators visited our booth, all genuinely engaged and interested in our products."

- Yang Li, Sales Director, Display & Control & Conference BU, Uniview (China)

"We are manufacturers of large scale and a large landscape of Professional AV products from India including solutions for audio, installations, network switches, and true sound. This is our first time exhibiting at InfoComm Asia and we are quite satisfied with the people and the target visitors. I love the visitors we are meeting from 70+ countries with more than 1,000 people come to our booth. It is awesome for us! I can imagine an even bigger show in Malaysia and we have already rebooked. See you there in Malaysia!"

- Hemal Bhatt, Hemona (N-Labs), (India)

Building on Asia's Momentum

As organisations across Asia accelerate digital transformation, Professional AV has become essential infrastructure powering intelligent workplaces, hybrid collaboration, immersive learning, connected healthcare, smart retail, live events and digital public spaces. By bringing together the complete Pro AV ecosystem—including manufacturers, technology innovators, systems integrators, consultants, enterprise end users, government agencies and industry associations—InfoComm Asia has firmly established itself as Asia's Super Connector for the Professional AV community, creating a platform where innovation, education, partnerships and business opportunities converge.

Building on this momentum, InfoComm Asia will enter its next chapter in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 28–30 July 2027 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). The move reflects Malaysia's emergence as one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing digital economies and a strategic hub for artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, smart technologies and data centre investment. Expanding into Malaysia enables InfoComm Asia to deepen its regional presence, broaden access to new markets and investment opportunities, and continue connecting Asia Pacific's Pro AV community with the technologies and partnerships shaping the future of integrated experiences.

"We're excited about the move to Malaysia, and we've already secured our space for the show. Being closer to Singapore gives us access to a different mix of partners and resellers, along with stronger visibility among end customers across the region. It's an event we're excited to being part of," said Ekta Shetty, Senior Sales Director, Shure.

"Bangkok has been an extraordinary partner to this community, and bringing InfoComm Asia to Kuala Lumpur in 2027 is a declaration of our continued commitment to this region, extending our reach to even more of Asia Pacific's Pro AV community. This industry is architecting the future of Asian enterprise, and we couldn't be prouder to keep building it alongside this community." said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, Chief Executive Officer, AVIXA.

About InfoComm Asia

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. extends its influence through three marquee shows: InfoComm Asia; InfoComm China, Beijing; and InfoComm India. Each show features an exhibition showcasing the world's most cutting-edge and in-demand professional audiovisual and integrated experience technology solutions, alongside a summit presenting learning and networking opportunities. The shows bring together professional audiovisual industry players and top-level decision-makers from across the region to tap into the vast potential presented by Pro AV solutions.

About AVIXA

AVIXA® (the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association) is the international trade association representing the professional audiovisual and integrated experience industry. Founded in 1939 and now home to more than 3,000 enterprise members representing over 20,000 AV professionals across more than 80 countries, AVIXA is the industry's leading resource for standards, certification, training, market intelligence and thought leadership. InfoComm Asia serves as AVIXA's flagship gathering for its communities across the region.

For more information on exhibiting, sponsorship and collaboration, please visit infocomm-asia.com — infocomm-china.com — infocomm-india.com.

Media Contact

For media enquiries, please write to [email protected] or contact:

Angie Eng, Marketing Director

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

[email protected]

SOURCE InfoComm Asia