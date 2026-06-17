InfoComm Asia Launches the 2026 Asia-Pacific Pro AV Market Playbook, Revealing the Technologies, Markets and Opportunities Reshaping the Region's Digital Future

BANGKOK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoComm Asia, Asia-Pacific's premier professional audiovisual and integrated experience platform, today announced the release of its new Asia-Pacific Pro AV Market Playbook 2026, a comprehensive industry report examining the technological, economic, and market forces transforming the region's professional audiovisual landscape.

InfoComm Asia 2026 Pro AV Market Report - 15-17 July 2026 InfoComm Asia 2026 Pro AV Market Report - 15-17 July 2026

Developed by InfoComm Asia with insights from the 2025 Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) produced by AVIXA (Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association), the whitepaper provides executives, technology decision-makers, system integrators, consultants, manufacturers, and end users with critical insights into the rapid evolution of Asia-Pacific's digital economy and the growing role of Pro AV technologies in driving business transformation.

According to data highlighted, the Asia-Pacific Pro AV market represents a US$123.7 billion opportunity today and is projected to reach US$151.4 billion by 2030.

The report examines emerging opportunities created by the convergence of artificial intelligence, AV-over-IP infrastructures, immersive technologies, smart buildings, and integrated digital ecosystems. It also highlights how government initiatives, digital transformation programs, and infrastructure investments are accelerating technology adoption across key Asia-Pacific markets.

Readers will gain insights into:

The major technology shifts expected to influence Pro AV investments through 2030

The sectors and applications driving the region's strongest growth opportunities

How AI is changing the deployment, management, and value of AV solutions

The evolving role of immersive experiences in enterprise, education, retail, and public environments

Emerging business opportunities created by smart cities, intelligent workplaces, and connected infrastructure projects

Strategic considerations for vendors, integrators, consultants, and technology buyers navigating the next phase of market growth

A country-by-country analysis of Southeast Asia's key markets—including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and emerging growth economies—highlighting their digital transformation priorities, technology investment trends, and the unique opportunities they present for Pro AV solution providers.

18 company case studies and technology profiles from leading industry innovators.

InfoComm Asia 2026 offers the opportunity to meet all 18 featured companies highlighted in this Playbook, alongside hundreds of other leading technology innovators from across the Pro AV ecosystem. Beyond the exhibition floor, visitors can participate in the three-day InfoComm Asia Summit, Smart Tech Stage presentations, technology tours, industry meetups, and a wide range of networking events. In partnership with AVIXA, attendees can also take part in AVIXA Xchange LIVE, including AV/IT, CTS, Broadcast, Higher Education, Rising Professionals, and Women's Council meetups, as well as the co-hosted Welcome Networking Event—creating unparalleled opportunities to learn, connect, and explore the technologies and partnerships shaping the future of Asia-Pacific's digital transformation landscape.

Download InfoComm Asia's Complimentary Asia-Pacific Pro AV Market Playbook 2026

Visit to learn more about InfoComm Asia 2026 and to register, visit our website.

For more information, visit:

infocomm-asia.com | infocomm-china.com | infocomm-india.com

Global Media Enquiries:

Angie Eng

Director, Marketing, InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

T: +65 8163 2109

E: [email protected]; [email protected]

SOURCE InfoComm Asia