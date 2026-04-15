Infront Assetmax Enhances EAM Connectivity, Advancing APAC Wealth Management Through OpenWealth

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synpulse, a leading global management consultancy and technology partner to financial institutions, has successfully supported Infront Assetmax, an integrated wealth management software solution in becoming OpenWealth‑ready in Asia‑Pacific (APAC). The milestone positions Assetmax's wealth management platform to deliver standardised, API‑based connectivity between external asset managers (EAMs) and custody banks across the region.

By adopting the OpenWealth API standard in APAC, Assetmax enables seamless, secure data exchange for custody services, trading, and client lifecycle management addressing long‑standing industry challenges around fragmented data, manual processes, and costly bespoke integrations. Powered by the OpenWealth standards established by the OpenWealth Association, co‑founded by Synpulse, the integration marks a notable milestone for Assetmax as OpenWealth adoption continues to accelerate across the Asia‑Pacific region.

Supported by Synpulse, Assetmax is now OpenWealth‑ready to support APAC financial institutions with scalable, future‑proof connectivity. This development allows EAMs to integrate more efficiently with participating custody banks, access consolidated position and transaction data, and place orders through standardised interfaces accelerating onboarding timelines and reducing operational complexity.

"Adopting the OpenWealth API standard in APAC is a strategic step forward for Assetmax and a clear commitment to the future of wealth management. It enables greater interoperability, openness, and scalability which are key foundations for delivering seamless, client‑centric solutions. In a fast‑evolving APAC market, OpenWealth positions firms to innovate faster, collaborate more effectively, and support advisors and institutions as they navigate increasing complexity." Said Raphael Bianchi, President of OpenWealth Association (OWA) and Senior Partner at Synpulse.

As APAC markets accelerate the move toward open finance and API‑driven, digital‑first wealth models, OpenWealth adoption continues to build momentum. Assetmax now becomes part of a growing regional ecosystem of technology providers and financial institutions united by a common industry standard.

"Having helped shape OpenWealth in Europe, we're proud to be among the first to bring that expertise to Asia-Pacific. Through our work with Synpulse, who share our commitment to open standards, EAMs across the region can now benefit from greater autonomy, simpler connectivity and enhanced operational efficiency. We're excited to be at the forefront of wealth management's next chapter in APAC." - Sebastian Manthei, Head of Sales, Infront Assetmax. For custody banks across APAC, OpenWealth unlocks a standardised, secure approach to API‑based service exposure driving more seamless collaboration with EAMs and wealth‑tech providers. For EAMs, it reduces integration complexity across multi‑custody environments while elevating data consistency, transparency, and resilience.

"Assetmax's OpenWealth adoption highlights the strong momentum behind open standards in APAC. By bringing this connectivity to our Wealth Cockpit platform, we're helping EAMs unlock new possibilities and building the foundation for a more connected, future‑ready wealth management ecosystem," said Yves Roesti, CEO and Managing Partner of Synpulse.

About Synpulse

Synpulse is a global management consultancy and a trusted partner to financial institutions. We deliver end-to-end transformation for financial institutions, combining deep industry expertise with technology across strategy, design, implementation, and operations. With a network of over 100 ecosystem partners and our technology division Synpulse8, we co-create innovative digital solutions that deliver value-creating impact. Our team of 1,000+ professionals from more than 20 locations is united by a shared commitment to excellence and client success.

Further information www.synpulse.com.

About Infront Assetmax

Infront Assetmax is an integrated wealth management software solution for external asset managers, family offices and banks. Developed in Switzerland, Infront Assetmax combines deep experience in portfolio management and software development to create a solution that delivers efficient process automation, reduces operational risks, optimises costs, and supports our clients in staying compliant according to local rules and up to date with regulatory requirements. Assetmax is part of Infront, the European leader in financial market data and investment management solutions.

SOURCE Synpulse