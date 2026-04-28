Synpulse and 360F Launch Whitepaper on the Future of Insurance Product Development Powered by Agentic AI

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synpulse, a leading management consulting firm for the financial services industry, has collaborated with 360, a specialist in AI‑powered financial product intelligence, to launch a new whitepaper titled "The Last Slow Industry: How Agentic AI Will Reshape the Way Insurance Products Are Built."

The paper explores why insurance product development remains one of financial services' slowest and most complex processes often spanning six to twelve months, and how agentic AI can radically compress timelines, cut costs, and enable products that truly reflect modern customer needs.

Moving beyond theory, the whitepaper is anchored in a working solution proven on a live insurance product brief. The Agentic Insurance Product Factory generated integrated, production‑grade outputs including pricing models, underwriting rules, policy structures, technical specifications, test suites and launch playbooks.

Drawing on real‑world product development scenarios, the whitepaper introduces the concept of an Agentic Insurance Product Factory, a coordinated system of AI agents designed to automate the mechanical layers of insurance product creation. The approach enables insurers to move from blank page to production‑ready artefacts in days rather than months, while preserving human expertise across areas where it matters the most: judgment, creativity, and decision‑making.

"Speed to market is the metric everyone tracks while speed to learning is the one that truly compounds. Insurers that can iterate faster, test more product cycles, and institutionalise learning will build a sustainable advantage with every release. Our partnership will help insurers operationalise this mindset by combining strategic expertise with platform driven execution.", said Anirudh Somani, Chief Product Officer at 360F.

The paper traces how this shift reshapes the entire insurance value chain, enabling genuine product personalisation, accelerating speed‑to‑market, and enhancing regulatory transparency through machine‑readable, audit‑ready artefacts.

"What we're seeing is a genuine breakthrough in how insurance products are built" said Sujin Saj, Manging Director and Head of Insurance, Southeast Asia at Synpulse. "Agentic AI allows insurers to run more product cycles, learn what works faster and respond to the market and customer needs, with a level of precision that was previously unattainable both financially and practically."

"The Last Slow Industry" is a joint publication by Synpulse and 360F, drawing on their combined experience across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and is aimed at insurers seeking to rethink product development as a continuous, technology‑enabled capability rather than a linear, committee‑driven process.

The whitepaper is available for download: go.synpulse.com/360FxSynpulse-Whitepaper_The-Last-Slow-Industry.

About Synpulse

Synpulse is a global management consultancy and a trusted partner to financial institutions. We deliver end-to-end transformation for financial institutions, combining deep industry expertise with technology across strategy, design, implementation, and operations. With a network of over 100 ecosystem partners and our technology division Synpulse8, we co-create innovative digital solutions that deliver value-creating impact. Our team of 1,000+ professionals from more than 20 locations is united by a shared commitment to excellence and client success.

Further information www.synpulse.com.

About 360F

360F is an insurtech partner to banks and insurers, building the digital infrastructure behind smarter, faster, and more human-centric financial advisory. From AI-powered product factory, product configuration, middleware engines to financial advisory our technology lets advisors spend less time on process and more time helping customers make the right financial decisions. 360F serves clients across 17 countries in Asia, Middle East, Europe & Africa.

Further information http://www.360f.com.

SOURCE Synpulse