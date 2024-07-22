Ingenico appoints Anushka Weeratunga as Regional Managing Director in APAC region

PARIS and SINGAPORE, July 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenico, the global leader in payment acceptance and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anushka Weeratunga as its Regional Managing Director in APAC and a member of the Executive Committee, effective immediately.

Anushka, who served as Country Business Leader for the Pacific, has been a driving force of Ingenico's business growth in the Pacific region over the past three years.

Anushka Weeratunga joined Ingenico from one of the leading Australian banks and has an in-depth knowledge of payment ecosystem.

Anushka has a proven track record in driving accelerated business growth, strategic business development, transformational change, and new market entry through the leadership of diverse teams. "Anushka's appointment is a testament to our commitment to nurturing internal mobility and recognizing the exceptional talent within our business. His strategic vision and leadership capabilities have been instrumental in our success in the Pacific, and I am confident that he will bring the same level of dedication and innovation to the APAC region and the Executive Committee," said Laurent Blanchard, CEO of Ingenico.

Please join us in welcoming Anushka Weeratunga to his new role at Ingenico. We are looking forward to the vision and leadership he will bring to our organization.

About INGENICO

Ingenico is the global leader in payment acceptance and services. We support our customers, and their customers to do more with payments. Active in 37 countries, with over 3,500 employees we have been at the forefront of the commerce landscape for over four decades. With more than 40 million payment devices deployed worldwide, powered by over 2,500 apps, the company is servicing the needs of millions of consumers every day. Through our advanced integrated solutions and network of partnerships, we simplify the world of payments and bring value added services to move commerce forward.

SOURCE Ingenico