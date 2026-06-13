Innoscience Secures Final Victory in Patent Lawsuit as China's Supreme Court Upholds Injunction Against Infineon GaN Products

SUZHOU, China, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark decision for the global semiconductor industry, the Supreme People's Court of China has officially issued a final review decision sustaining a sales injunction against Infineon Technologies. The ruling means that effective immediately, Infineon is prohibited from selling its relevant Gallium Nitride (GaN) products within mainland China, marking a decisive and final victory for Innoscience in this high-stakes patent infringement dispute.

The Supreme Court's ruling bolsters a prior judgment delivered on May 27, 2026, by the Suzhou Intermediate People's Court. In that initial ruling, the Suzhou court found that Infineon had infringed upon two of Innoscience's core invention patents related to GaN technology. The court ordered Infineon to immediately cease all infringing activities—including the sale, offer for sale, and importation of the contested products—and awarded Innoscience 10 million RMB (approx. $1.38 million USD) in damages, effective immediately.

With today's final review decision, the Supreme People's Court has explicitly upheld the lower court's injunction, bringing a definitive conclusion to the patent battle between the two power semiconductor giants.

SOURCE InnoScience