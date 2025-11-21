Innovative technology and applications recognised with Hong Kong ICT Awards 2025

HONG KONG , Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The presentation ceremony for the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2025 was held this evening (November 21) with SmartMore Corporation Limited being presented the Award of the Year from the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan. After winning the Smart Business Grand Award with "SMore ViMo - AI Vision Model Development & Deployment Platform", the SmartMore Corporation Limited also claimed the highest honour of this year's competition.

The Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, attends the presentation ceremony for the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2025 today (November 21). Photo shows Mr Chan (second left); the Chairman of the Grand Judging Panel of the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2025 and the President of Hong Kong Metropolitan University, Professor Paul Lam (second right), and awardees at the ceremony.

Addressing the presentation ceremony, Mr Chan said, "The Hong Kong ICT Awards sets new benchmarks for excellence, inspires both seasoned professionals and budding talent to expand their imagination, push the boundaries of technology, and create innovative solutions to address society's pain points and challenges."

Noting that a Best Use of AI Award was featured again across all eight categories of this year's Hong Kong ICT Awards, Mr Chan pointed out the growing importance of AI in every sector. He said that's why the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has made AI a focus of its innovation and technology strategy, to develop it as a core industry, and to promote it as an enabler to upgrade traditional sectors.

The Hong Kong ICT Awards aims to recognise and promote outstanding local Information and Communications Technology ICT innovations and applications. It has been well-received as an annual flagship event of the local industry since its debut in 2006. In addition to encouraging and recognising local innovation, the Awards also serve as a springboard to help the winners and their products enter the Chinese Mainland and overseas markets.

Organised by the Digital Policy Office and supported by the collaborative efforts of eight Leading Organisers, the Steering Committee, the Standards Assurance Sub-committee, the Grand Judging Panel, the Marketing and Promotion Sub-Committee, judges, supporting organisations and industry associations, this year's competition concluded successfully. The Chairman of the Grand Judging Panel and the President of Hong Kong Metropolitan University, Professor Paul Lam, congratulated the awardees and praised their outstanding innovative projects and ideas, which demonstrate excellence in enhancing the quality of life and delivering benefits to society.

Professor Lam said, "This year's awardees have leveraged innovative ideas and cutting-edge technologies, combined with industry expertise, to present practical and creative solutions for an array of commercial and social challenges. I look forward to witnessing the successful implementation of their ideas. I am confident that they will profoundly benefit both businesses and communities, creating a positive impact on society."

The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, presented trophies to the eight winners of Grand Awards at the ceremony to commend their outstanding performance. The awardees are:



Award category

(Leading Organiser) Grand Award winner

(winning entry) Digital Entertainment Grand Award

(Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association) Morph Workshop

(Wind goes on) FinTech Grand Award

(Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia) FINLOOP FINANCE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING

LIMITED

(All-IN-ONE VIRTUAL ASSET (VA) TRADING and

RWA (REAL WORLD ASSET) SOLUTIONS) ICT Startup Grand Award

(Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry

Association) Entoptica Limited

(SLOPE device) Smart Business Grand Award

(Hong Kong Computer Society) SmartMore Corporation Limited

(Smore ViMo – AI Vision Model Development &

Deployment Platform) Smart Living Grand Award

(Hong Kong Information Technology Federation) MEGA Automation Ltd.

(Smart Hostel & Facility Management System) Smart Mobility Grand Award

(GS1 Hong Kong) Airport Authority Hong Kong

(Hong Kong Air Import SmartCollect) Smart People Grand Award

(The Hong Kong Council of Social Service) Ellen Li District Elderly Community Centre,

Hong Kong Young Women's Christian

Association / iASPEC Services Limited / The

Hong Kong Pharmaceutical Care Foundation

Limited / North District Hospital

(Smart Hub: Telecare Project for Rural

Villagers of North District) Student Innovation Grand Award

(Hong Kong Education City) The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CHUNG

Ho Chun) / The Hong Kong University of

Science and Technology (LEE Pak Nin / CHU

Wing Sze Nicola)

(ArtInSight )

Detailed information of the winners and the event are available on the website of the Hong Kong ICT Awards (www.hkictawards.hk).

Download captioned photos and more:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LAZko7dkENqjgcpE-S9BKbR4hejpwdjE?usp=sharing

