Innovent to Present Clinical Data of Multiple Novel Molecules at ESMO Asia 2024

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that nearly 10 accepted clinical data of its novel oncology molecules, including an oral presentation of updated Phase 1 result of its novel TOPO1i CLDN18.2 ADC (IBI343) in previously-treated pancreatic cancer, will be released at the European Society of Medical Oncology Asia (ESMO Asia) Congress 2024 from Dec 06-08, 2024, in Singapore.

Details on the abstracts are listed below:

Mini Oral

Abstract Title: Anti-claudin18.2 (CLDN18.2) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) IBI343 in patients with advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC): updated results from a Phase 1 study

Abstract No: 132MO

Session Type and Title: Mini Oral session: Gastrointestinal tumors

Presentation Time: 2024-12-07, 09:50-09:55

Presenter: Jian Zhang, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, CN

Abstract Title: mFOLFOX6 + Bevacizumab + PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody in Locally Advanced MSS CRC (BASKETⅡ): A Prospective, Single-Arm, Open-Label, Phase 2 Study

Abstract No: 74MO

Session Type and Title: Mini Oral session: Gastrointestinal tumors

Presentation Time: 2024-12-07, 10:20-10:25

Presenter: Jun Huang, The Sixth Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University, CN

Posters

Abstract Title: Anlotinib plus Sintilimab as First-line Treatment for Patients with Advanced Colorectal Cancer (APICAL-CRC): an Open-Label, Single-arm, Phase 2 study

Abstract No: 75P

Session Type and Title: Poster Display session

Presentation Time: 2024-12-07, 17:50-18:45

Presenter: Zhan Wang, Shanghai Changzheng Hospital, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Naval Medical University, CN

Abstract Title: A single-arm, multicenter, Phase 2 study of hepatic arterial infusion chemotherapy (HAIC) combined with donafenib and sintilimab as first-line treatment for unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (CHANCE 2203)

Abstract No: 137P

Session Type and Title: Poster Display session

Presentation Time: 2024-12-07, 17:50-18:45

Presenter: Gaojun Teng, Zhongda Hospital, Southeast University, CN

Abstract Title: FOLFOX-HAIC combined with sintilimab and bevacizumab for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma: a single-arm, Phase 2 study

Abstract No: 207P

Session Type and Title: Poster Display session

Presentation Time: 2024-12-07, 17:50-18:45

Presenter: Bin Liang/ Zizhuo Wang, Union Hospital Tongji Medical College Huazhong University of Science and Technology, CN

Abstract Title: Updated results from Phase 2 study of HAIC plus sintilimab and bevacizumab biosimilar in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)

Abstract No: 214P

Session Type and Title: Poster Display session

Presentation Time: 2024-12-07, 17:50-18:45

Presenter: Haibin Zhang, Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital, Third Affiliated Hospital of Naval Medical University, CN

Abstract Title: Anlotinib Combined with Sintilimab Versus Chemotherapy Combined with Immunotherapy in Perioperative NSCLC: A Phase 2 Study

Abstract No: 599P

Session Type and Title: Poster Display session

Presentation Time: 2024-12-07, 17:50-18:45

Presenter: Tianqing Chu, Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, CN

Trial in Progress abstracts (TiP)

Abstract Title: A randomized, controlled, multicenter Phase 3 study of IBI310 (anti-CTLA-4 antibody) plus sintilimab (anti-PD-1 antibody) as neoadjuvant treatment for resectable microsatellite instability-high/mismatch repair-deficient (MSI-H/dMMR) colon cancer: Trial in Progress

Abstract No.: 119TiP

Session Type and Title: Poster Display session

Presentation Time: 2024-12-07, 17:50-18:45

Presenter: Ruihua Xu, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, CN

Abstract Title: Efficacy and Safety of Combination Therapy of Sintilimab and Chemotherapy with Cryoablation in the First-Line Treatment of Advanced Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Abstract No.: 722TiP

Session Type and Title: Poster Display session

Presentation Time: 2024-12-07, 17:50-18:45

Presenter: Zhiqiang Gao, Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, CN

Dr. Hui Zhou, Senior Vice President of Innovent, stated: "We are very pleased to present and share a robust set of clinical data at EAMO Asia 2024. Notably, we are highlighting the breakthrough potential for our TOPO1i CLDN18.2 ADC (IBI343) in pancreatic cancer, a global difficult-to-treat cancer. Consistent with the preliminary signal observed in small patient size, the data in dose expansion stage demonstrated encouraging efficacy and good safety, which reinforced our confidence in advancing its development. Given unique design of Fc-silent antibody, combined with stable linker and potent extecan payload, IBI343 pioneered in the exploration of CLDN18.2 ADC agents for PDAC treatment. As one of the few biopharmaceutical companies with both advanced technology platforms and a robust pipeline in "IO+ADC" areas, Innovent remains dedicated to transforming cancer treatment by delivering innovative, effective, and safe therapeutic options for doctors and patients."

