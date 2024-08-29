Innovent to Present Clinical Data of Multiple Novel Molecules at WCLC and ESMO 2024

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that nearly 20 accepted clinical data of its novel oncology molecules, including six oral presentations, will be released at World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) from Sept 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, U.S., and the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) from Sept 13-17, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.

Key data showcase includes: an oral presentation of updated Phase 1 result of its first-in-class PD-1/IL-2α-bias (IBI363) in NSCLC (up to 3mg/kg dosage) at WCLC, updated Phase 1 results of IBI363 (PD-1/IL-2α-bias) combination therapy in colorectal cancer at ESMO, an oral presentation of updated pivotal Phase 2 results of Dupert® (fulzerasib, KRAS G12C inhibitor) in NSCLC at WCLC, an oral presentation of Phase 1 results of IBI354 (HER2 ADC) in HER2+ solid tumors at ESMO, and multiple clinical results of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection).

Dr. Hui Zhou, Senior Vice President of Innovent, stated: "We are very pleased to present a robust set of clinical data for our next-generation innovative bispecific antibodies and ADC molecules across renowned medical conferences of 2024 including ASCO, ESMO Plenary and ESMO GI in June, and WCLC and ESMO in September. We observed the preliminary efficacy and safety signals for those innovative candidates, underscoring their potential for further development and clinical value. As one of the few biopharmaceutical companies with both the technology platforms and robust pipeline in "IO+ADC" areas, Innovent remains dedicated to advancing cancer treatment and is committed to offering doctors and patients more innovative, effective, and safe therapeutic options."

Details on the abstracts are listed below:

WCLC: Oral Sessions

Abstract Title: First-in-Class PD-1/IL-2 Bispecific Antibody IBI363 In Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in a Phase 1 Study

Abstract No: MA11.04

Session Type and Title: WCLC 2024-MA11. Building on the Foundations of Current Immunotherapies

Presentation Time: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 13:37-13:42 PDT

Presenter: Jianya Zhou,The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine

Abstract Title: KRAS G12C Inhibitor IBI351 In Patients (pts) with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Updated Results from a Pivotal Phase 2 Study

Abstract No: OA14.05

Session Type and Title: WCLC 2024-OA14. New Horizons in Targeting KRAS G12C

Presentation Time: Monday, September 9, 2024, 15:52-16:02 PDT

Presenter: Qing Zhou, Guangdong People's Hospital

Abstract Title: Neoadjuvant Sintilimab plus Chemotherapy in EGFR-mutant NSCLC Followed by adjuvant Osimertinib or Observation: A Phase 2 CTONG2104 Trial

Abstract No: MA15.11

Session Type and Title: Mini Oral

Presentation Time: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 3:48-3:53 PM PDT

Presenter: Guangdong Lung Cancer Institute, C. Zhang

Abstract Title: First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Pulmonary Lymphoepithelioma-like carcinoma: A Multicenter, Single-Arm, Phase 2 Trial

Abstract No: MA11.03

Session Type and Title: Mini Oral

Presentation Time: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 1:32-1:37 PM PDT

Presenter: The First Affiliated Hospital of Medical University, C. Zhou

ESMO: Oral Sessions

Abstract Title: IBI354 (anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate [ADC]) in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors and breast cancer (BC): results from a Phase 1 study

Abstract No: 345MO

Session Type and Title: ESMO 2024-Mini oral session 1: Breast cancer, metastatic

Presentation Time: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 9:15-9:20 AM CEST

Presenter: Christina Teng, Scientia Clinical Research, Australia

Abstract Title: IBI354 (anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate [ADC]) in patients (pts) with advanced gynecological cancers (Gynecol C): results from a phase 1 study

Abstract No: 720MO

Session Type and Title: ESMO 2024-Mini oral session 2: Gynecological cancers

Presentation Time: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 15:45-15:50 CEST

Presenter: Jin Shu, Chongqing University Affiliated Cancer Hospital

WCLC: Posters

Abstract Title: Neoadjuvant Chemoimmunotherapy for Potentially Resectable IIIA/IIIB NSCLC: Survival Updates and Predictive Effect of MRD

Abstract No: EP.08D.01

Session Type and Title: E-Poster

Presentation Time: Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 11:58-11:59 AM PDT

Presenter: First Hospital of Jilin University, K. Ma

Abstract Title: Safety and Efficacy of Sintilimab Combined with Anlotinib in Patients with KRAS-Mutant Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Abstract No.: P4.11E.10

Session Type and Title: E-Poster

Presentation Time: Monday, September 9, 2024 at 6:30 PM PDT

Presenter: Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, F. Wang

ESMO: Posters

Abstract Title: First-in-class PD-1/IL-2 bispecific antibody fusion protein IBI363 + bevacizumab (beva) in patients (pts) with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC): A phase I study

Abstract No: 574P

Session Type and Title: ESMO 2024-Poster

Presentation Time: Monday, September 16, 2024 CEST

Presenter: Zhen Yu Lin, Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology

Abstract Title: Safety and efficacy of IBI354 (anti-HER2 ADC) in patients (pts) with advanced gastrointestinal (GI) cancers: results from a Phase 1 study

Abstract No: 576P

Session Type and Title: ESMO 2024-Poster

Presentation Time: Monday, September 16, 2024 CEST

Presenter: Jifang Gong, Peking University Cancer Hospital

Abstract Title: Hepatic Artery Infusion Chemotherapy (HAIC) Plus Sintilimab and Bevacizumab Biosimilar (IBI305) for Initial Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Patients with Child-Pugh B Liver Function: A prospective study

Abstract No.: 980P

Session Type and Title: Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) - Poster

Presentation Time: Monday, September 16, 2024

Presenter: Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute & Hospital, Huikai Li

Abstract Title: Hepatic arterial infusion chemotherapy combined with Sintilimab and regorafenib as adjuvant therapy for colorectal liver metastasis patients with high risk of recurrent: a single-arm, Phase 2 study

Abstract No.: 539P

Session Type and Title: Colorectal cancer - Poster

Presentation Time: Monday, September 16, 2024

Presenter: Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Lu Wang

Abstract Title: Fruquintinib combined with sintilimab and chemotherapy as the first-line treatment in advanced naïve EGFR- and ALK-negative non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsq-NSCLC): Updated results

Abstract No: 1329P

Session Type and Title: NSCLC, metastatic - Poster

Presentation Time: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Presenter: Jiangsu Province Hospital, Pei Ma

Abstract Title: Sintilimab plus anlotinib in patients with advanced sarcomas (SINANLOSARC): a single-center, single-arm, Phase 2 trial

Abstract No.: 1735P

Session Type and Title: Sarcoma - Poster

Presentation Time: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Presenter: Shandong Cancer Institute, Shandong Cancer Hospital, Zengjun Liu

Abstract Title: Efficacy and safety of sintilimab in combination with anlotinib plus metronomic chemotherapy in advanced triple negative breast cancer (SPACE): preliminary results of a single-arm, multicenter Phase 2 trial

Abstract No.: 389P

Session Type and Title: Breast cancer, metastatic - Poster

Presentation Time: Monday, September 16, 2024

Presenter: Shandong Cancer Institute, Shandong Cancer Hospital, Huihui Li

Trial in Progress

Abstract Title: Fruquintinib in combination with sintilimab and CAPEOX as first-line treatment for advanced G/GEJ cancer: A phase 1b/2 clinical trial (FUNCTION)

Abstract No.: 1475TiP

Session Type and Title: Oesophagogastric cancer, Poster

Presentation Time: Monday, September 16, 2024

Presenter: Henan Cancer Hospital, Bei-Bei Chen

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that treat some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has 11 products in the market, 3 new drug applications under the NMPA review, 4 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 18 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare leaders, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Sanofi, Adimab, Incyte and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement: Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

Forward-looking statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent Biologics ("Innovent"), are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

SOURCE Innovent Biologics