Inside Infinitus: Innovating Customer Service Excellence in China

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hello, thank you for calling!" This familiar phrase is often heard when dialing into customer service hotlines. The "heard yet unseen" centers, staffed by professionals adept at listening and addressing customer concerns, form the backbone of the service industry.

The Infinitus Best Practice Study Tour held at Infinitus Plaza

On October 22, Infinitus, in collaboration with the Customer Contact Branch of the China Information Industry Association (CIIA) and other industry partners, hosted a Best Practice Study Tour. The event provided an exclusive look into the operations at Infinitus. Over 30 executives from a wide range of sectors gathered at Infinitus Plaza in Guangzhou to explore emerging service models and share actionable insights.

At the event, Huang Jianlong, CEO of Infinitus (China) Co., Ltd., emphasized the critical role of customer satisfaction in today's experience-driven economy. "Consumers today seek more than high-quality products. They also want to feel a sense of emotional fulfillment throughout the entire consumption process," he noted. "Following our user-centric approach and 'Satisfaction 100' philosophy, we are committed to enhancing every aspect of the service experience, from pre- to post-sale interactions, ensuring they are reassuring, convenient, and trustworthy."

Having earned the designation as a Forbes China Top 100 Customer Service Company in 2022, how does Infinitus enhance its service experience with a user-centric approach and win the trust of its customers? And how does it leverage digital tools to create service value? Here's a closer look:

Swift Response: Infinitus Answers Customer Inquiries Within 3 Seconds

Since launching its dedicated service hotline in 2010, Infinitus has developed a robust communication system encompassing telephone, online, and intelligent services. The company answers 95% of calls within 15 seconds, receives customer feedback within three seconds, and addresses their needs within ten minutes. Infinitus ensures round-the-clock service with its 7x24 response system and uses digital technology to manage 36 different customer services operations efficiently.

Total Care: Infinitus Meets 100% of Customer Expectations

Over 80% of Infinitus' customer service staff have medical backgrounds or health management certifications. Specialized desks for immune health, beauty, finance, in-store affairs, and customer care ensure that 96% of customer issues are resolved on the first attempt. For the remaining 4%, customer service records the facts and escalates them to the customer care team, which works hand-in-hand with quality assurance, research and development, production, and after-sales to provide comprehensive solutions.

Since 2017, Infinitus has employed data dashboards and customer feedback reports to promptly adapt to expectations and upgrade products and services. At Infinitus, every customer's voice is heard and every issue is resolved.

Unwavering Commitment: Infinitus Prioritizes User Rights Protection

In response to customer feedback, Infinitus has established partnerships with 315 platforms across 25 provinces and cities, creating a fast-track system for customer engagement. The company also offers a streamlined 30-day no-questions-asked return and exchange policy, enabling customers to select the most convenient service location. Frontline customer service representatives have the authority to quickly address users' after-sales rights, upholding a "Satisfaction 100" service experience.

Looking forward, Infinitus remains dedicated to its mission of exemplary customer care, driving service innovation and transformation to enhance the customer experience and create greater value.

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.