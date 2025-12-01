Inspur Showcases at 2025 TM Forum Innovate Asia

JINAN, China, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 25th to 27th, the telecommunications industry's annual event, "2025 TM Forum Innovate Asia," was held in Bangkok, Thailand. Inspur participated in the event, showcasing its innovation capabilities and solutions in the digital field through exhibitions and speeches. Its involved projects won the "Best Moonshot Catalyst-Autonomous Networks Trailblazer" award and the "Outstanding Catalyst-AI & Automation" award.

At the exhibition, Inspur prominently featured its full-stack BSS/OSS digital solutions. In the BSS domain, the solutions focus on the need for agile response to customers and business, leveraging core capabilities such as real-time customer insight, on-demand product design, and flexible billing systems to help operators significantly enhance business innovation efficiency. In the OSS domain, centering around intelligent network construction, Inspur innovatively introduced solutions including network self-healing, zero-touch service orchestration, and full-process intelligent assurance. These achieve comprehensive automation and intelligence from fault response to service deployment, substantially reducing the operational costs and improving service stability.

During the forum, Inspur delivered a keynote speech, systematically introducing the company's full-stack product capabilities under the TM Forum ODA framework. Inspur has innovatively extended its mature ODA practical experience from the telecommunications sector to the telecom tower industry, successfully adapting over 20 standardized ODA components. These comprehensively cover the entire telecom tower operation, maintenance, and management lifecycle, helping clients enhance operational efficiency and reduce transformation costs.

At a roundtable meeting, Inspur shared its practices regarding API commercialization at Telekom Malaysia. Using OpenAPI 641 as a specific example, it detailed how this standard streamlines the end-to-end order flow from CRM to service provisioning. It systematically explained the implementation path and profitability logic of API commercialization across multiple dimensions, including improving operational efficiency, reducing management complexity, shortening service time-to-market period, and optimizing user experience.

