Inspur Showcases Prefabricated Modular Solutions at Indonesia Data Center Summit, Boosting Local Digital Infrastructure

JINAN, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspur participated in the Indonesia International Data Center & Cloud Computing Summit (IIDCC) in Jakarta from October 28-30. The company spotlighted its one-stop data center solutions and full life-cycle data center services, garnering keen interest from international clients and partners at the event.

Indonesia's digital economy has experienced rapid growth in recent years. According to Mordor Intelligence, the country's data center market is projected to reach USD 3.09 billion by 2030. This surging market demand, coupled with increasingly stringent policy directives, is placing higher requirements on data centers concerning energy efficiency, construction speed, and operational costs.

In response to these challenges, Inspur prominently featured its prefabricated modular data center solution at the summit. This solution integrates efficient "air-liquid hybrid cooling" technology with modularized design. It can significantly reduce the traditional construction timeline of 18-24 months down to just 4-6 months, while also lowering overall energy consumption by 15% to 20%. Furthermore, by incorporating an AI-powered energy management platform, the solution enables intelligent, full-lifecycle management—from planning and construction to operation and maintenance. This effectively enhances system reliability and operational efficiency, offering local customers a new choice for green and agile computing infrastructure.

During the event, Inspur engaged in in-depth discussions with leading local data center operators including BDx, SM+, and Area 31, as well as industry partners such as Prima, STP, and Euroklimat, exploring data center construction trends and energy-efficient innovations. To foster deeper collaboration, the company established long-term communication mechanisms with organizations like the Indonesia Data Center Provider Association (IDPRO), focusing on developing industry standards and enhancing industrial synergy to promote the healthy growth of the local data center ecosystem.

The CEO of PT Inspur Technology Indonesia stated, "Our participation provided a clearer perspective on the vibrancy and potential of Southeast Asia's data center market. The thorough exchanges with clients and industry associations have deepened our understanding of regional market needs and laid a solid foundation for future cooperation. Moving forward, Inspur will continue to refine its products and services to align with Southeast Asian market characteristics, contributing to the region's digital economic development."

