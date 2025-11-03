Integrow Officially Launches at Dreamforce 2025, Opens New EMEA Regional Center

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrow Inc., a global provider of unified ERP and CRM solutions, which officially launched its platform at Dreamforce 2025 (DF 2025) announced today the opening of its EMEA Regional Development and Support Center in Istanbul, Turkey. These milestones mark a significant step in Integrow's mission to redefine enterprise unification and strengthen its support outside of Americas to clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Istanbul facility will serve as the company's regional headquarters for EMEA operations, driving innovation, regional customization, and client engagement. It will focus on product development, technical delivery, and multilingual customer support to accelerate growth in key international markets.

"This is a defining moment for Integrow," said Fahad Raza, Vice President of Technical Development & Delivery, who will lead the EMEA team from Istanbul. "Launching Integrow at Dreamforce 2025 and opening our EMEA center within the same month reflects our commitment to a global scale and regional empowerment. Istanbul's strategic location positions us perfectly to connect with customers across continents and deliver localized innovation with speed and precision."

The Istanbul center will play a vital role in advancing Integrow's vision to unify operations, HR, finance, marketing, sales, field services and customer management on a single intelligent platform. Leveraging Turkey's dynamic tech ecosystem and proximity to major business hubs, the center will develop next-generation AI and agentic capabilities further that bridges data, automation, and customer engagement across all functions.

"Our customers are transforming fast, and they need platforms that evolve with them," Raza added. "This investment allows us to work side-by-side with our clients in EMEA, co-creating solutions that are intelligent, scalable, and ready for the future of connected business."

The launch at Dreamforce 2025 and the establishment of the Istanbul Regional Development and Support Center underscore Integrow's commitment to empowering enterprises through most modern AI and agentic based operational excellence, and customer-centric innovation.

About Integrow

Integrow Inc. is an agentic unified ERP and CRM platform powered with AI, enabling organizations to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Trusted by businesses worldwide, Integrow delivers adaptable, scalable, and intelligent solutions designed for the modern enterprise.

Media Contact:

Integrow Inc.

[email protected]

+1(855) 333-GROW (4769)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810939/integrow__cropped_without_bg___2__ID_0e7b7bbc8064_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Integrow, Inc