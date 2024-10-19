Intellectual property empowers the development of new quality productivity in Tai'an, China

TAI'AN, China, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Intellectual property is a core element of innovation driven development. In recent years, Tai'an City in Shandong Province has actively promoted the construction of a strong city in intellectual property, continuously strengthening the high-quality creation, high-efficiency application, high standard protection, and high-level service of intellectual property. As of the end of June, the number of authorized invention patents in Tai'an City was 999, a year-on-year increase of 56.83%; The total number of invention patents in the city is 5888, a year-on-year increase of 33.88%; The number of invention patents per 10000 people reached 10.90, a year-on-year increase of 34.72%.

In recent years, Tai'an City has effectively used the "green channel" of patent examination of the China National Intellectual Property Administration to increase the publicity and training of fast patent authorization channels for industries and enterprises, such as patent preliminary examination, patent priority examination, etc., to guide enterprises to make full use of fast patent authorization channels, accelerate enterprise patent authorization, and help enterprises win market competition opportunities. At the same time, we will strengthen intellectual property operation services, promote the matching of patent supply and demand between universities and small and medium-sized enterprises in the city, and accelerate the transfer and transformation of patents.

Since the beginning of this year, Tai'an has achieved 593 patent transfers and conversions, and 29 pilot open licenses with a total license amount of 57.72 million yuan. The total number of registered patent products in the city is 181, with 1338 related patents and 7 identified as patent intensive products, ranking fifth in the number of identified products in Shandong Province.

Patent pledge financing can effectively solve the financing difficulties of enterprises and inject new vitality into their development. Tai'an City continues to promote the "Entering Parks to Benefit Enterprises" action of intellectual property pledge financing, organizing more than 70 activities such as bank enterprise docking and business training at multiple levels and types, benefiting more than 1300 enterprises. In the first half of the year, there were 95 patent pledge registrations in the city, a year-on-year increase of 16%; The pledged amount was 870 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 24%, and the value of intellectual property rights was transformed and enhanced.

