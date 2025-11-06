Media from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau Visit Shandong: Tai'an's New Industrialization Gains Attention

JINAN, China, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This report is from the Shandong Office of the Hong Kong Business Daily. On November 4, the "Splendid '14th Five-Year Plan' and Striving for a New Shandong—2025 Mainstream Media Shandong Tour by the Greater Bay Area" event was launched in Jinan, organized by the Information Office of the Shandong Provincial Government. Over 10 renowned media outlets from the Greater Bay Area visited Jinan, Tai'an, and other locations, showcasing the new momentum and achievements of Shandong's high-quality development to audiences both at home and abroad.

Since 2020, the Shandong Provincial Government Information Office has continuously organized and implemented multiple editions of the "Mainstream Media's Shandong Journey in the Greater Bay Area" themed reporting activities. Covering thousands of kilometers, these initiatives delved into various regions of Shandong to document the transformations driven by reform and innovation, allowing people to experience the province's high-quality business environment and dynamic development momentum.

During this interview activity, journalists visited the sci-tech innovation parks and key enterprises, exploring breakthroughs in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and rural revitalization. In Tai'an City, the local government has focused on the "441X" modern industrial system, clearly outlining the development path for new industrialization. This strategy has systematically integrated dispersed resources, enterprises, and projects into a well-defined industrial ecosystem, forming a powerful driving force for development. For instance, at the Huaitai Laser Digital and Intelligent Science and Technology Park, reporters learned that the park has a total investment of 1 billion yuan RMB and a planned construction area of 350,000 square meters. Currently, the laser industry within the park continues to grow, with an expected output value of 1.5 billion yuan RMB this year. Nearly half of its products are exported to overseas markets, gradually establishing itself as a significant hub for the laser industry in northern China. In 2024, the added value of large-scale high-tech manufacturing in Tai'an increased by 19.1% compared to the previous year, while investments in high-tech industries rose by 25.7%.

"This is a visit to witness the achievements of Shandong's high-quality development, and also an exchange to discuss the future together," said a media representative participating in the media tour.

