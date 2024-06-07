InterContinental Tokyo Bay Newly Opens "Japanese Dry Landscape Garden" in Japanese Lounge, Exclusive Lounge for Staying Guests

- Official Video Introducing Experience of Japanese Culture Released to Make Every Guest's Stay Extraordinary -

TOKYO, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterContinental Tokyo Bay located in Minato Ward, Tokyo, announced that it opened the Japanese Dry Landscape Garden in the Japanese Lounge on June 7, exclusively for guests staying in the Japanese Lounge Access Rooms. The hotel also released an official video introducing the experience of Japanese culture there during stays.

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107856/202405311616/_prw_PI1fl_cIfljll7.jpg

https://videos.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107856/202405311616/_prw_PM1fl_lqFfV8jG.mp4

The garden, inspired by the Japanese satoyama (harvested fields and forests surrounding villages) landscape, features a variety of trees that are carefully shaped and presented in an elegant manner. Seasonal flowers are strategically arranged to showcase the changing seasons of Japan, from the budding of fresh greenery to autumn leaves and blooming flowers. To symbolize the natural flow of water, a Tsukubai representing "water gushing from the source" is placed at the garden's center. Meanwhile, a karesansui (dry landscape) technique using sand patterns creates the illusion of rippling water and a gentle river flow in the foreground. The garden showcases the shimmering beauty of overflowing water and the varying expressions of plants throughout different times of the day and seasons.

The official video introduces all the services available with Japanese Lounge Access. The hotel offers truly relaxing experiences through Afternoon tea with the finest Japanese ingredients, Matcha tea experience, Yukata (Japanese summer cotton kimono) and Uchiwa (paper fan) rental services, and Japanese-style breakfast and dinner set meals supervised by Executive Chef Michiya Nakaune. Moreover, guests can help themselves to a selection of free alcoholic drinks, such as sake or shochu from Tokyo, while enjoying their dinners.

InterContinental Tokyo Bay will create amazing memories that guests will remember for a long time as they experience Japanese hospitality and charm firsthand.

Overview

Location: Japanese Lounge (3F)

Accommodation plan with Japanese Lounge Access:

From 72,400 yen all inclusive, staying two guests per room and night, both breakfast and dinner included

Reservation and inquiries: https://www.interconti-tokyo.com/en/lounge/nagomilounge/

About Japanese Lounge:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202405311616-O2-to7lb0A3.pdf

About InterContinental Tokyo Bay:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202405311616-O1-TUaSBcWE.pdf

