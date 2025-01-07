IntouchCX Expands Trust & Safety Solutions With Strategic Acquisition Of Webpurify

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IntouchCX today announced its acquisition of WebPurify, a premier provider of AI-powered and human-driven content moderation solutions. This acquisition marks a milestone in IntouchCX's mission to be the industry's trusted advisor, redefining Trust and Safety solutions to empower brands to protect their communities while fostering secure and inclusive online environments.

Through this strategic partnership, IntouchCX strengthens its ability to create environments where clients, employees, and users feel supported, respected and empowered. Enhancing offerings, expanding capabilities, and continuing to deliver best-in-class experiences guided by industry-leading expertise. As it grows beyond traditional CX, this partnership allows it to deepen its presence in the adjacent trust and safety category, establishing it as a distinct essential focus area alongside customer experience.

"This acquisition marks a milestone for IntouchCX as we continue to expand our capabilities in trust and safety. AI-powered content moderation perfectly complements our technology-first approach to customer experience" said Shane Kozlowich, Co-CEO of IntouchCX "Together with WebPurify we will amplify our ability to help clients with the growing demands in Trust & Safety, including content moderation and platform safety and integrity"

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Irvine, California, WebPurify has earned its position as a trusted leader in content moderation. Its innovative solutions—including text, image and video moderation, and live-stream content review—blend cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human expertise to ensure accuracy, reliability, and scalability.

WebPurify's operations in Hyderabad, India, will bolster IntouchCX's presence in the region while enhancing service offerings for industries that depend on secure and engaging digital platforms. This acquisition reflects IntouchCX's commitment to leveraging global expertise and geographic diversity to deliver exceptional, trusted and safe interactions across technology, retail, media, and entertainment sectors

WebPurify's leadership is equally enthusiastic about this new chapter. "Joining forces with IntouchCX allows us to scale our vision of a safer digital world," said Jonathan Freger and Josh Buxbaum, Co-Founders of WebPurify. "Our combined strengths in technology, operations, and trust and safety solutions will enable us to meet the evolving needs of clients and users in ways we couldn't achieve alone. This partnership truly underscores our shared commitment to innovation and excellence.".

IntouchCX and WebPurify unite their expertise and vision to tackle the distinct and growing challenges within the trust and safety space - a vital but separate category from customer experience in an interconnected digital world. The companies are set to redefine standards for trust and safety, providing brands with the tools and expertise to thrive in a secure, inclusive online ecosystem.

About WebPurify

WebPurify, based in Irvine, California, has been a trusted leader in the content moderation industry since its inception in 2007. The company specializes in advanced AI-powered moderation solutions, supported by a global team of human moderators. From filtering harmful text to moderating images, videos, and live streams, WebPurify helps businesses maintain safer and more inclusive digital environments. For more, please visit WebPurify.com

About IntouchCX

IntouchCX is a global customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have been the people and technology behind the world's biggest brands, empowering human potential through our artificial intelligence division, Laivly, and driving change for our client partners through actionable insights and analytics. For more, please visit IntouchCX.com .

