Intrepid HK based swimmers swam around HK island to raise funds for oyster reef restoration

The swim, fully supported by Wheelock Properties, successfully raises funds for The Nature Conservancy's (TNC) oyster reef restoration program, contributing to the improvement of water quality in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Happy Oysters Healthier Waters 80km Marathon Swim Challenge" was held, raising funds for The Nature Conservancy's (TNC) oyster reef restoration program in Hong Kong. In a remarkable feat of endurance and commitment, Day 1 of the relay swim and solo prone paddle has been completed. Day 2 relay swim is postponed to November 24th due to T3 typhoon warning, while the solo prone paddle started after the transition to T1 warning and has been completed.

From left to right: Ryan Leung, Andres Tung, Thomas Launay, Dario Pong, Carmelo Ficarra, Douglas Woo, Jonathan Lo and Donal O’Neil.

A team of seven diverse swimmers undertook the challenge and completed Day 1 around Hong Kong Island on November 9th, swimming for 10 hours and 15 minutes under T1 typhoon conditions. Among them were Andres Tung, Carmelo Ficarra, Dario Pong, Donal O'Neil, Jonathan Lo, Ryan Leung, and Thomas Launay, each contributing their strength and determination to the cause. The original relay swim was planned for two days, swimming 45km around Hong Kong Island on November 9th, and covering an additional 35km from Hoi Ha Wan to Clear Water Bay on November 10th.

Despite the Day 2 swim relay was postponed, Douglas Woo completed the solo prone paddle as planned. Combined with yesterday's efforts, he completed the 80 km challenge over two days while prone paddling these two routes for the first time.

The event, initiated by the swimmers and fully supported by Wheelock Properties, is further bolstered by the complete backing of TNC's team. TNC has been involved from the very beginning, contributing to planning, on-site support, and promotion efforts. Together, the collaborative achievement exemplifies a dedication to positive environmental impact and biodiversity preservation, echoing Wheelock Properties' ESG principles in making positive impact on the environment. The swimmers' dedication, alongside generous public donations, are directed to TNC's oyster reef restoration program, which is critical for improving water quality and reversing the loss of oyster reefs in Hong Kong.

Bringing Back Oyster Reefs for Healthier Water

Oysters are vital ecosystem engineers that significantly enhance local water quality. A single oyster can filter 200 liters of water a day, transforming murky waters into healthier marine environments. Despite their crucial role, oyster reefs have historically been neglected and are now the most endangered marine habitat globally, with an estimated 85% lost due to overharvesting, coastal development, and pollution.

TNC leads the charge to restore Hong Kong's oyster reefs. With over 20 years of global expertise in shellfish restoration, TNC employs rigorous science and strategic partnerships to revive these vital ecosystems. By implementing innovative solutions and site demonstrations, TNC aims to restore Hong Kong's reefs at scale, bringing healthier water and enhancing biodiversity. The funds raised from the 80km Marathon Swim Challenge will specifically support restoration efforts in Lantau, contributing to TNC's goal of protecting 30% of the planet's oceans by 2030.

"Preserving the ocean presents a continuous journey. This swim reflects that very challenge — marked by determination, intensity, and a thrilling push beyond our limits. It also stands as a testament to our collective efforts, intended to encourage everyone to take a step forward in protecting our ocean," the swimmers jointly expressed.

"We're deeply inspired by the dedication and resilience of the eight swimmers supporting our oyster reef restoration efforts," said Lulu Zhou, Director of Strategic Partnerships (Asia Pacific) and Hong Kong Program Lead of TNC. "Their incredible journey not only raises vital funds but also highlights the importance of restoring our marine ecosystems. Together, we're making a tangible difference for Hong Kong's waters. Thank you to the swimmers, Wheelock, and all supporters for your commitment to healthier water and biodiversity."

As we continue our fundraising efforts, we warmly invite everyone to participate in the Swim Challenge. Your generous support will directly benefit TNC's oyster reef restoration initiatives, improve water quality in Hong Kong, and help achieve the global goal of protecting 30% of the planet's oceans by 2030. Together, we can forge a brighter and more sustainable future for our oceans!

Donation details:

FPS ID: 102517950

Account name: The Nature Conservancy Hong Kong Foundation Limited

*Please input the donation code "#80kmswim" at the message column.

For media photos, please download from the LINK

SOURCE The Nature Conservancy