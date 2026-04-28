Introduced the first 'Bhutan International Travel Mart (BITM)' 2026 and launched the website www.bitm.bt

The Bhutan International Travel Mart (BITM) will be held for the first time in Bhutan from 11th to 13th June 2026 at Zhichenkhar, Thimphu. The BITM website, a central information hub for buyers, exhibitors, and the general public was launched.

THIMPHU, Bhutan, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bhutan International Travel Mart (BITM) is a landmark initiative strategically designed to elevate Bhutan's status and standing on the global stage, positioning the Kingdom as a premier, high-value destination.

It is a calculated investment in our national prosperity, serving as a dynamic engine that converts global interest into tangible local prosperity. By bringing the world's most influential international buyers to our doorstep, we are unlocking a new frontier of business that ensures the economic dividends of tourism are captured within our borders. This is our platform to transform high-yield partnerships into direct revenue for our communities, better jobs for our youth, and a resilient economy that thrives on value rather than volume."

BITM 2026 will accord special attention to the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), as we unveil its visionary potential to the global travel trade. By bringing GMC to the forefront for our international partners, we are inviting the world to witness the next chapter of the Bhutanese story.

Jointly organized by the Department of Tourism, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment, and the Association of Bhutanese Tour Operators (ABTO), this inaugural event marks a historic milestone in the nation's tourism journey. By fostering elite global partnerships and showcasing our unique cultural heritage, BITM serves as the definitive platform to project Bhutan's visionary 'High Value, Low Volume' tourism brand to the world."

Designed to strengthen Bhutan's global tourism engagement, BITM aims to facilitate meaningful B2B interactions, foster long-term partnerships, and showcase Bhutan's unique tourism offerings rooted in regenerative, sustainability, authenticity, and high-value experiences. Over three extraordinary days in Thimphu from 11 - 13 June, 2026, Bhutan will open its doors to the world's travel industry by connecting with the Bhutanese counterparts.

BITM will be an annual event, a flagship platform that will shape the future of Bhutan's tourism engagement with the world here in Bhutan. Images available here.

SOURCE Department of Tourism of Bhutan