Introducing the New Chairman of the Board at OSL: Lawrence Lee's Journey from Legal Titan to Digital Asset Pioneer

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawrence Lee, a titan in the legal world with over four decades of experience, has recently taken on a new challenge as the Chairman of the Board at OSL, a leading regulated and insured digital asset platform rooted in Hong Kong. His illustrious career spans far beyond his 46 years at Baker McKenzie, where he served as the Chairman of the Hong Kong and Mainland China offices from 1996 to June 2024.

Lee's expertise extends into crucial regulatory and community roles. He currently chairs the Process Review Panel for the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Staff Appeal Committee of the Hospital Authority, demonstrating his deep involvement in financial regulation and public service. His recent tenure as a member of the SFC's Takeovers and Mergers Panel and the Takeovers Appeal Committee (2020-2024) further underscores his comprehensive understanding of financial markets and corporate governance.

As a Senior Fellow of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, Lee brings a wealth of knowledge of securities and investment to his new role. His commitment to community service is evident in his past roles, including his service with the Hong Kong Housing Society and his chairmanship of the Hospital Governing Committee of Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital from 2007 to 2017.

The OSL PR team had the privilege of sitting down with Lee to discuss his life experiences and management philosophy, offering unique insights into the mind of this industry veteran as he embarks on his new role.

Q: With over four decades of legal experience, particularly at Baker McKenzie, what made you decide to transition into the digital asset industry, and how do you foresee your legal expertise benefiting OSL?

Lee: After 46 years in the legal profession, I felt it was time for a new challenge. Throughout my career, I've witnessed the profound impact of digital transformation on economic infrastructure and society at large. My expertise in capital markets, M&A, and corporate governance has always centred around reshaping companies, particularly listed entities. I believe the digital asset and fintech sectors represent the future pillars of the global economy. This transition allows me to apply my extensive experience to an industry that's redefining the very nature of financial transactions and assets.

Q: How does this industry fascinate you, and what motivated you to make this prominent move to OSL?

Lee: OSL's unique position as a regulated digital asset platform in Hong Kong presents enormous growth potential and the opportunity to shape the industry's development across the region. This dual aspect is what drew me to take up this challenge. In my experience, regardless of the industry, a company's success hinges on a shared vision that permeates every level of the organisation. It's not just about the leadership's vision; it must be embraced by the entire team. This collective vision is what drives impactful change and sustainable growth. I'm excited to bring this perspective to OSL and help cultivate a unified mission that will propel us forward.

Q: From your perspective, what defines a good company?

Lee: A good company, in my view, is first and foremost a happy workplace. It considers the well-being and satisfaction of all stakeholders - employees, shareholders, and clients alike. The key to achieving this is through a common, unified vision that everyone can rally behind. I'm eager to bring this philosophy to OSL, creating a positive impact across the organisation.

OSL has always maintained high standards in operating a regulated business in this space. I believe I can leverage my experience to further enhance these standards, providing a fair and transparent environment both internally and externally. Externally, as a company listed on HKEX, we're obligated to provide high visibility through financial reports and capital-level disclosures. However, I believe we can do even better within the regulated aspects of our business.

We serve a diverse range of clients, both institutional and retail clients. By enhancing our transparency and leveraging our regulated background, we can attract high-quality partners and clients. Internally, I'm a firm believer in open-door policy. It fosters an environment for systematic, open-minded communication, allowing top management to understand the perspectives of frontline staff.

Q: What's your life motto or management philosophy?

Lee: My philosophy is simple: be open-minded to everything, always listen, and never stop learning. Even the most unexpected sources can provide valuable insights. This mindset of perpetual learning has served me well throughout my career, and I believe it's essential in an industry as dynamic as digital assets.

Q: Which department would you prioritise spending time with initially?

Lee: I'm particularly interested in delving into our operations. Understanding our business model is crucial - it's the foundation of everything we do. By examining our operations closely, we can identify what makes the machine tick, what's working well, and what needs improvement. This understanding is essential for driving performance and addressing any issues effectively.

Q: What achievement would you like to see in the first six months?

Lee: In the next six months, my primary goal is to see OSL become a truly happy workplace. I believe that a positive work environment is the bedrock of success. When our team is engaged, motivated, and satisfied, it naturally translates to better services for our clients and stronger performance for our shareholders. This focus on corporate culture and employee satisfaction will be a key priority in my initial months at OSL.

Conclusion:

This unique blend of legal acumen, regulatory insight, and community engagement makes Lee a formidable force in driving OSL's growth to new heights. His extensive experience in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance, coupled with his vision for the future of finance, makes him ideally suited to guide OSL through the evolving landscape of digital assets.

ENDS

About OSL

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world's first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL's secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL's simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

For more information, visit: group.osl.com

SOURCE OSL