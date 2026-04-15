Introducing "The Summer Social" at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach -- Where Events Come Alive by the Beach

PHUKET, Thailand, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach unveils The Summer Social, a vibrant, purpose-designed event venue where ideas, creativity, and connection come together just steps from the iconic Patong Beach.

Your beachfront MICE venue: Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort. Speed Speed Discover The Summer Social at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach. A vibrant beachfront venue for events.

Blending an open-air setting with contemporary design, The Summer Social reimagines traditional meetings and events, offering a refreshing alternative that inspires engagement and meaningful interaction. Designed to adapt seamlessly, the venue caters to everything from corporate meetings and conferences to interactive workshops, lifestyle sessions, and sunset networking experiences.

With a flexible capacity of up to 200 guests, the space transforms effortlessly across formats—whether hosting dynamic seminars, collaborative breakout sessions, or stylish social gatherings. Dedicated breakout areas support smaller group discussions, while the open layout encourages flow, creativity, and connection throughout each experience.

Beyond business, The Summer Social elevates events into memorable moments. Guests can transition from productive daytime sessions into relaxed evening receptions, enhanced by the resort's vibrant lifestyle offerings. Just moments away, Endless Summer Beach Club invites guests to unwind with ocean views, curated bites, and upbeat music, creating a seamless day-to-night experience in the heart of Patong.

"We designed The Summer Social to reflect the evolving needs of today's gatherings—where flexibility, creativity, and connection matter more than ever," said the resort team. "It's a space that encourages fresh thinking, meaningful conversations, and memorable experiences in a setting that feels both inspiring and relaxed."

As part of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, guests hosting events at the resort can earn points and enjoy exclusive benefits, enhancing every stay and gathering with added value.

With its prime location, versatile design, and engaging atmosphere, The Summer Social positions Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach as a leading destination for next-generation meetings and social events in Phuket.

SOURCE Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach