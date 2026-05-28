PHUKET, Thailand, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just steps from the energy of Patong and directly opposite Patong Beach, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort invites travelers to experience a stay that blends beachside relaxation with the vibrant atmosphere of Phuket's most popular destination. From shopping malls and local restaurants to the famous nightlife street, everything is within easy reach.

Patong Stay & Dine Package at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort Speed Speed Discovering Phuket through both comfort and cuisine

The Patong Stay & Dine Package is designed for guests who enjoy discovering Phuket through both comfort and cuisine. Start the morning with daily breakfast before spending the day by one of the resort's swimming pools, unwinding at the beach or exploring the lively surroundings of Patong. In the evening, guests can enjoy a 3-course lunch or dinner and a soft drink at selected resort outlets, offering a variety of flavors in a relaxed setting.

Perfect for couples, friends and families, the resort features spacious rooms, water slides, family-friendly facilities and inviting spaces to slow down and reconnect while enjoying the best of Phuket.

Package Includes:

Daily breakfast for 2 persons

Daily 3-course lunch or dinner and 1 soft drink per person from selected menu at any resort outlet (excluding room service and takeaway)

Children under 12 years old dine complimentary from the kids menu when accompanied by paying adults

For more information or reservations, please contact Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort.

SOURCE Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach