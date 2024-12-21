Invitational Exhibition of Calligraphy, Painting and Photography Works from the Practice Base of the 'Two New Forces in Literature and Art' Cluster Area of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles Held in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the aegis of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles (CFLAC), the Sichuan Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the Chengdu Federation of Literary and Art Circles hosted the New Literature & Art • New Perspectives exhibition in Wuhou District, Chengdu, from December 17-22, 2024. The event featured the Invitational Exhibition of Calligraphy, Painting and Photography Works from the Practice Base of the 'Two New Forces in Literature and Art' Cluster Area of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles".

The exhibition displayed 200 exceptional works from 23 art workshops and studios across the country, each selected to highlight the vibrant diversity of the 'Two New Forces in Literature and Art' creations. The display was meticulously curated to feature one distinct piece from each artist, underscoring the individual creativity and variety of expression within the movement.

The event was divided into distinct sections for calligraphy, painting, and photography. Notably, it featured two works by Xu Shukai from Zhejiang Province, a recipient of the 14th China Photography Golden Image Award.

Cui Zongxi, a member of the Sichuan Ethnic Cultures Visual Art Association, exhibited a striking photograph of villagers in Yongfeng Village, Taihe Town, Meishan City, as they laid down rice seedling trays across the fields on March 28, 2024. The image, which captures the trays shimmering like golden bricks under the morning sun, was among 10 outstanding works by the association highlighting themes of ethnic cultures, rural revitalization, and ecological awareness.

The exhibition showcased artists whose ages run the gamut from those born in the 1950s to members of Gen Z, revealing a broad spectrum of creative and innovative talents. The works on display highlighted the emergence of new voices and perspectives within the artistic community, emphasizing a vibrant intergenerational exchange in contemporary art.

Over the past decade, the 'Two New Forces in Literature and Art' have become a crucial influence in China's literary and artistic landscape. Their unique perspectives and innovative expressions have revitalized traditional art forms. This invitational exhibition of calligraphy, painting, and photography illustrates the commitment to excellence in the development of these dynamic forces across the nation.

SOURCE Sichuan Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles