IOT Data Hackathon 3rd Edition Returns to Spark New Ideas

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by the triumph of its previous two editions, the IOT Data Hackathon 2026 is now open, inviting tertiary students and business professionals to address real-world challenges centred around two critical and timely themes: "Technology & Business Innovation" and "Social Impact & Sustainability".

Organised by GS1 Hong Kong in collaboration with Cyberport and HKSTP, the IOT Data Hackathon 2026 will take place on 28-29 March 2026, with a series of pre-hackathon activities to be launched from January to March 2026. Amid the rapid advancement of IOT technology, mastery of data has become more essential than ever. This Hackathon challenges participants to leverage IOT data and alternative data sources to develop transformative solutions.

Now in its third year, the Hackathon builds on the momentum of the last edition that attracted 90+ participating teams, and supported by 12 judges and 24 mentors, delivering innovative solutions for 6 challenge statements across food & beverages, healthcare, property, retail, and transport & logistics sectors.

"We are incredibly excited to launch our third IOT Data Hackathon," said Mr. Louis Mah, the Hackathon Organising Committee Chairman, and Director, Group Information Technology at Maxim's Caterers Limited. "The convergence of IoT and data analytics is one of the most powerful forces shaping our future. This year's themes challenge participants to think holistically—to build solutions that are not only technologically advanced and commercially viable but also responsible and sustainable. We believe this event will be a catalyst for innovations that can redefine industries and improve lives."

The IOT Data Hackathon provides an excellent opportunity for young innovators, problem-solvers, and data enthusiasts to leverage the power of data and co-create solutions that advance our society. Participants will gain access to exclusive datasets, cutting-edge technologies, and receive mentorship from industry experts. A series of technical workshops and business-oriented classes will also be held to equip teams with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed.

The Hackathon features two distinct participation streams:

Student Stream: Students from Hong Kong tertiary institutions (campus inside and/or outside Hong Kong)

Professional Stream: Startups, entrepreneurs or business professionals in Hong Kong

Why Participate?

Learn: Learn data analytics, problem-solving and pitching skills, emerging trends, and technologies through workshops and sessions led by industry experts.

Enhance Experience: Gain practical experience by working on real-world problems, harness mentorship and valuable feedback from industry and technology experts.

Get Connected: Network and meet industry thought leaders & tech experts to expand network.

Gain Exposure & Win Recognition: Showcase expertise, build professional profile, and compete for awards in front of a panel of judges from leading companies.

Foster Career Development: Get fast track to incubation/internship programs, explore opportunities for future career advancement

Key Dates:

Application Deadline: 20 December 2025

20 December 2025 Kick-off Briefing Session: January 2026

January 2026 Hack Day: 28 March 2026

28 March 2026 Pitch Day: 29 March 2026

How to Register ？

Registration for the Hackathon is now open till 20 December 2025, interested individuals can sign up at www.gs1hk.org/iotdatahackathon.

We believe that the future of smart business and sustainable living rests on collaborative innovation. Join us in developing transformative solutions powered by IOT data to create a lasting impact on society.

For detailed information about the IOT Data Hackathon 2026, please visit www.gs1hk.org/iotdatahackathon. For inquiries, please contact at [email protected] / (852) 2861 2819.

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) is the local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, global organisation that brings industry stakeholders together to develop standards-based solutions to address the challenges of data exchange. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® has 115+ national chapters serving 150 economies globally.

GS1 HK aims to empower industry's digital transformation by enabling businesses to improve efficiency, safety, authenticity and sustainability through platforms, solutions and services based on our global standards. GS1 HK is dedicated to building a collaborative IoT ecosystem in Hong Kong to promote the development of ICT, serving as a bridge between ICT solution providers, users, government and other stakeholders, realising the community's vision to become a smart city.

GS1 HK currently supports over 8,000 corporate members from various sectors including retail & consumer packaged goods, healthcare, food & beverage and food services, apparel & footwear, transport & logistics, among others.

For more information, please visit www.gs1hk.org

