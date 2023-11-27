In gratitude for 20 years of unwavering support, the shopping centre presents great deals, rewards and activities to its local community

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing the festive spirit, IPC Shopping Centre joyously marks its 20th anniversary this Christmas season. Throughout the month of November and December, the shopping centre is inviting shoppers to embark on a nostalgic journey down memory lane and savour the heart-warming shopping experience with exclusive tenant promotions, engaging activities, captivating attractions and exciting giveaways.

IPC Shopping Centre Celebrates 20 Years as Community’s Home Away From Home, Unveils its Snow-Much-Fun 20versary Fest

From opening its doors to the public as Ikano Power Centre in 18 December 2003, through its rebranding to IPC Shopping Centre in 2011, and its redevelopment in 2017, the neighbourhood shopping centre has remained true to its commitment to provide a convenient, safe, and family-friendly shopping destination and a cherished home away from home for the community.

Ms Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre, said, "We are humbled to be part of the lives of many within our community, be it our shoppers, tenants, or partners. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we would like to express our utmost gratitude to all who have made us their home away from home. Our community has always been our priority. That is why, throughout the years, making a positive impact on our shoppers and those around us has been a driving force behind our initiatives. This is seen through the introduction of the IPC loyalty programme – Tack Club and Små Club – as we offer exclusive rewards and privileges for our loyal shoppers and their children; and the award-winning 'Happiness to Homes' initiative in 2021 where we involved our shoppers in raising close to RM90,000 to support 480 families in need with basic necessities."

"Furthermore, we also strive to give back to our planet by reducing our impact on the environment and empower our shoppers to do so as well. For over 14 years, our Recycling and Buy-Back Centre (RBBC), boasting a recycling rate of 75%, has evolved into a dynamic recycling hub, especially with its upgrade in 2022 which enabled recycling of up to 15 categories of waste easier for our shoppers, that won prestigious awards for its pivotal role in supporting the community's growing sustainability aspirations. We have also launched our proprietary EV Charging Stations designed to cater to the evolving needs of our customers. We also encourage children and youths to join us in our journey towards a more sustainable planet by challenging them to build something special to help protect the earth through the recently introduced IPC Little Eco-Heroes Award with our super partner, Alliance Bank. We hope that through all that we do, we can create a better everyday life for the many people," she added.

In conjunction with the IPC Shopping Centre 20th-anniversary celebrations, shoppers will be able to create memories while exploring attractions and activities set up around the vicinity. This includes:

1) Jätte, The Colossal Inflatable Dala Horse, in front of Swedish Café, Level G: Shoppers can capture memories with the first-ever colossal inflatable Dala horse in Malaysia. This 7.5m tall display is not only a reflection of the shopping centre's identity, linking to its Swedish roots but also radiates the spirit of collaboration and profound reverence for artistic craftsmanship. This is seen through the international teamwork between Thai Sculpture-Engineering Artist, Mr. Warrasruang Samuttaphan who brought the sculpture to life via BalloonART from Thailand and skilled Malaysian balloon artisan, Joseph Ho with his team who expertly assembled it in IPC Shopping Centre upon being transported to Malaysia.

2) 20versary Gallery, Level G: Shoppers can embark on a nostalgic journey through the 20 years of the shopping centre's history, celebrating its milestones and achievements.

3) 20versary Grand Draw: From now until 1 January 2024, Tack Club members can participate in the '20versary Grand Draw' and stand a chance to win RM80,000 worth of prizes with more than 400 weekly prizes up for grabs. These prizes include IPC premiums, Tack Points, and grand rewards such as a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Sony PlayStation 5, and Apple iPhone 15 Pro. Members who shop and spend at IPC Shopping Centre can redeem their tokens from the i-Counter on Level G and get a chance to try their luck with the gashapon machine. One grand prize which consists of 20,000 Tack Points and one grand reward will be made available each week. Any unclaimed prizes will be carried forward and added to the following week's prizes, creating an enticing stack of rewards to be drawn.

Tack Club members who spend a minimum of RM200 in two receipts will receive 1 token

in two receipts will receive 1 token From 16 – 18 December, members who spend a minimum of RM200 in two receipts will be given double the tokens

To add to the excitement, IPC Shopping Centre has also introduced 10 Tack Club Badges which includes the limited-edition 20th Anniversary badge on the IPC mobile app. To collect these badges, shoppers must complete specific missions such as photo submissions and event check-ins, and every completed mission also awards shoppers with additional Tack Points; elevating the IPC App into an essential shopping companion.

During this period, shoppers can also delight themselves in exclusive promotions from participating outlets spanning from categories across F&B, beauty, tech, as well as home and living. Among the tenants include All IT Hypermarket, offering marked down prices for selected items; Spotlight, offering up to 40% discount on selected items; IKEA Damansara, offering up to 20% off on selected items, and many more attractive deals exclusively for IPC shoppers.

IPC Snow-Much-Fun 20versary Fest

Following the excitement of the 20th anniversary, IPC Shopping Centre is also welcoming the festive season with the unveiling of its Snow-Much-Fun 20versary Fest, where shoppers can celebrate a large scale Swedish wintry Christmas that is made even more special with the unique installations at Concourse, Level G:

1) Christmas Rhapsody Lightshow: Shoppers can immerse themselves in the captivating programmed light shows synchronized to popular Christmas songs every day at 7:30pm, 8.00pm, and 8:30pm.

2) Enchanting Dala LED Projection: Children can unleash their creativity and experience the bridge between traditional art and technology by colouring their own unique Dala horses on paper. They can then watch their creations come to life through a projection on the LED screen, featuring vibrant colours and a dynamic background.

From 23 Nov 2023 to 1 Jan 2024, spending shoppers can also redeem rewards at i-Counter on Level G:

Redeem two (2) RM5 Snow e-vouchers with a minimum spend of RM200 in two (2) receipts

Snow e-vouchers with a minimum spend of in two (2) receipts Redeem one (1) Montigo Swede Anniversary Christmas Bottle with a minimum spend of RM1,000 in three (3) receipts for normal shoppers ( RM800 for IPC Tack Club members)

In appreciation of shoppers' continuous support, shoppers can look forward to earning more prizes by participating in game activations scheduled from 16 to 18 December 2023. Stay tune to their official website and social media accounts on the release of full details.

Shoppers will get to enjoy fun activities such as Christmas-themed kid workshops for Små Club members, festive performances such as carol as well as kid's favourite mascots – Swedish maiden and Små Club Buddies who will be making their rounds for a meet and greet.

For more information about the IPC 20versary celebration and Snow-Much-Fun 20versary Fest, please visit ipc.com.my/20thAnniversary and ipc.com.my/Snow2023 respectively or follow IPC Shopping Centre on Facebook and Instagram for the latest promotions, events and updates.

About IPC Shopping Centre:

Malaysia's first shopping centre anchored by IKEA, and the first of many shopping centres in IKEA Southeast Asia's portfolio in the region. A sub regional Shopping Centre strategically located in the heart of a mixed development of offices, hotel, commercial centres & residential, it serves as the neighbourhood shopping destination for the community, complementing the shopping hub in the district known as Mutiara Damansara Commercial Centre. We opened our doors in December 2003 and today we welcome an average visitation of 15 million shoppers per year to our Centre.

