KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2026 -- This Lunar New Year, IPC Shopping Centre invites visitors to experience a celebration that is perfectly balanced and harmonious. From 19 January to 22 February 2026, the centre transforms into a festive haven where Swedish heritage meets local traditions, with the iconic Dala horse taking centre stage to usher in a year of prosperity and balance.

"Just Right, Just Horse-picious", A Harmonious Fusion of Two Cultures

IPC Shopping Centre Gallops into the New Year with a ‘Just Right, Just Horse-picious’ Celebration

At the heart of the "Just Right, Just Horse-picious" (马到福到: 刚刚好) celebration stands the harmonious blend of two cultures.

At IPC Shopping Centre, the Fire Horse of the Lunar calendar symbolising passion, determination, and enthusiasm of moving forward, finds a natural rhythm with the Dala horse. This Swedish emblem of resilience is believed to carry just the right amount of luck as the year unfolds.

That is why during this season, IPC Shopping Centre welcomes visitors to embrace their own "horse-picious" luck from the moment they arrive. From small to large Dala horses presented in both modern and traditional designs, these symbolic figures are thoughtfully placed throughout the shopping centre, serving as auspicious carriers of good fortune. As they multiply across every floor, they bring the spirit of balance and prosperity to life in every corner of the shopping centre, making the festive charm truly immersive for every visitor.

Experiencing the Festive Charms

Stepping into IPC this Lunar New Year is like entering a festive wonderland where Dala horses multiply in every corner — big and small, modern and traditional — scattered across the centre as auspicious carriers of good fortune. Anchored at the CNY Marketplace at Concourse, Level G, the festive set-up invites shoppers to slow down, explore, and immerse themselves in the joyful details of the season.

These Dala horses are more than decorative elements; they symbolise balance, harmony, and prosperity — values that resonate deeply during the Lunar New Year. This interactive experience comes to life through the "Count the Dala Horse" challenge, where Tack Club members can put their observation skills to the test by redeeming a contest card at the i-Counter using 10 Tack Points. Three winners with the sharpest eyes and closest answers will be selected on 2 March to win a share of RM1,500, with prizes including RM200 Tack e-vouchers, JBL headphones, and portable Bluetooth speakers.

As families explore the festive installations, they are naturally guided through IPC's thoughtfully curated offerings — from home essentials at IKEA and Harvey Norman, festive fashion finds at Padini, Skechers, and H&M, to grocery shopping at Ben's Independent Grocer. Those looking to prepare for the celebrations can also find Lunar New Year decorations and essentials at MR DIY Plus and The Green Party, making IPC a convenient one-stop destination for the season.

Beyond shopping, visitors of all ages can further soak in the festivities with a variety of on-ground experiences held on weekends and public holidays starting 31 January. Highlights include complimentary workshops exclusively for Små Club members, where young ones can craft auspicious Dala horse ornaments and prosperity-themed "Ma'ney Horse" creations.

The celebrations continue with lively walkabouts featuring the God of Prosperity, spreading smiles and blessings throughout the centre. Festive rhythms will also fill the air every Sunday with Chinese waist drum performances, Five Emperor drum performances, and traditional lion dances, creating a joyful backdrop for family reunions and gatherings.

The festivities will reach a high note on the first day of the Lunar New Year with a special Acrobatic Lion Dance performance by the award-winning Yi Meng Lion Art Troupe (一鳴獅藝舘) at 11am. Held at the Courtyard, Level G (behind Machines), this high-energy performance promises a spectacular and auspicious start to the year.

Two Stops. More Rewards

This year, IPC Shopping Centre together with IKEA Damansara stands as a one-stop destination for all the festive needs. From refreshing the home with stylish furniture to picking out trendy new outfits and stocking up on festive groceries, shoppers can enjoy the ultimate convenience of a holistic shopping experience. This seamless shopping experience is made even more rewarding with the "Two Stops. More Rewards" program.

From 19 January to 8 February, visitors who spend RM50 in one (1) receipt at IPC and RM250 in one (1) receipt at IKEA Damansara on the same day, can redeem daily prizes and a Grand Lucky Draw entry ticket from a prize pool of RM38,000. The excitement will build towards 8th February when five lucky winners will be announced live at the Concourse at Level G where five lucky winners who are present will walk away with amazing rewards such as an IKEA cabinet, IKEA swivel chair, iPhone 17 Pro Max, MacBook Air M4, and AirPods Pro 3.

Abundance of Horse-Picious Rewards

This seamless shopping journey is further enhanced by a selection rewards designed to add a touch of Lagom to every household. As shoppers check off their festive lists at IPC Shopping Centre, practical gifts can be redeemed at the i-Counter, Level G, including:

RM10 Tack e-voucher and a set of Dala Horse red packets with a minimum spend of RM200 in two (2) receipts

RM30 e-vouchers, a set of Dala Horse red packets, and a Dala Plushie Packable Tote Bag with a minimum spend RM500 for Tack Club members in three (3) receipts and RM700 for regular shoppers

RM30 e-vouchers, a set of Dala Horse red packets, and a Dual-Use Dala Pillow Blanket with a minimum spend RM800 in three (3) receipts for Tack Club members and RM1,000 for regular shoppers

Ms Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre shared "At IPC, we believe a truly 'horse-picious' celebration is one that bring the blessing of balance, harmony, and prosperity. This Lunar New Year, we wanted to move beyond the typical festive rush and offer our community a sense of Lagom, the perfect balance of everything."

"By integrating our Swedish heritage with local Chinese New Year traditions, we wanted to create an atmosphere where the journey of preparation is just as rewarding as the celebration itself. By bringing to life the excitement of the Year of the Horse through the iconic Dala Horses placed across the shopping centre for the interactive hunt, and providing a holistic shopping experience alongside IKEA Damansara, IPC Shopping Centre remains a place where every visitor can truly immerse themselves in the festive spirit."

Extending The Spirit of Prosperity to the Planet

In the spirit of Lunar New Year preparations and spring cleaning, IPC Shopping Centre invites the community to mindfully dispose of their waste at the Recycling and Buy-Back Centre (RBBC). By sorting and recycling festive waste such as paper, cardboard, aluminium, and metal, shoppers can enjoy Double Tack Points collection until 1 March 2026, making the start of the year both culturally meaningful and rewarding.

With that, IPC Shopping Centre warmly invites everyone to gallop into the new year and experience a Lunar New Year that's not just about the hustle and bustle, but about finding that perfect, 'just right' balance of tradition, reward, and community.

For more information about 'Just Right, Just Horse-picious' celebration, please visit ipc.com.my or follow IPC Shopping Centre on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok for the latest promotions, events and updates.

About IPC Shopping Centre:

Established in December 2003, IPC Shopping Centre is Malaysia's first meeting place anchored by IKEA with the big blue box store and a vital part of Ikano Retail's growing portfolio in the Southeast Asia region. Strategically nestled in the heart of the mixed-use development of Mutiara Damansara, it serves as a familiar third home for their community and beyond. More than just a retail destination, IPC Shopping Centre is a space where everyone can recharge, reconnect, and enjoy life's simple moments, all while providing the convenience they need for their shopping. Rooted in its Swedish heritage, IPC Shopping Centre embodies the concept of Lagom Life – a way of living that is balanced, sustainable, and just right. This shapes everything from its sustainable living inspired environment, the carefully curated tenant mix, to the overall experience, offering visitors a space to slow down, find balance, and enjoy life at their own pace. IPC Shopping Centre also leads in sustainability with the flagship Recycling and Buy-Back Centre and other green initiatives in fostering community engagement and showcasing their commitment to a greener future.

