iQIYI International Partners with Vision+ to Launch "Combo Asia", Creating a New Entertainment Ecosystem in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI International, a leading Asian streaming platform, officially announced a partnership with Vision+, the flagship OTT platform under MNC Digital Entertainment in Indonesia, to launch the "Combo Asia" joint membership service. This service deeply integrates iQIYI's premium Asian entertainment content with Vision+'s extensive sports resources, offering local users a one-stop entertainment experience covering C-dramas, sports events, movies, variety shows, and anime. The launch event garnered widespread attention with the attendance of iQIYI International Global Ambassador Esther Yu.

Dinesh Ratnam, Senior Managing Director - iQIYI Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore

At the event, both parties announced that "Combo Asia" will be launched as a cost-effective package, combining the benefits of iQIYI VIP Standard and Vision+ Premium Sports to bring viewers a richer and more convenient service experience. The product will be available simultaneously on both the iQIYI App and Vision+ App, with collaborative promotional offers launched in conjunction with platforms such as Telkomsel, Tokopedia, and GoPay.

Dinesh Ratnam, Senior Managing Director - iQIYI Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, said: "In the rapidly changing landscape of digital entertainment, we believe strong partnerships are key to meeting growing user demands. The launch of 'Combo Asia' perfectly blends Vision+'s strengths in sports and local content with iQIYI's popular Chinese and Asian entertainment, providing Indonesian viewers with a comprehensive and affordable entertainment solution. Facing the continued growth in demand for Chinese dramas and micro-dramas in the Indonesian market, we will continue to increase content investment and leverage the 'iQIYI Starship Project' to bridge the distance between Chinese artists and Indonesian fans."

Clarissa Tanoesoedibjo, Deputy CEO of Vision+, stated: "'Combo Asia' seamlessly integrates Vision+'s proud exclusive sports resources—such as AFC and Bundesliga—and locally rooted original series with iQIYI's world-class Asian entertainment content. This powerful synergy of 'Premium Sports + Premium Asian Entertainment' not only greatly enriches viewing choices for users but is also dedicated to connecting wider communities through the combination of online content and offline experiences, setting a new value benchmark for the Indonesian streaming market."

iQIYI International Global Ambassador Esther Yu attended the launch event, introducing her upcoming iQIYI drama "Speed and Love" to Indonesian audiences. Clarissa Tanoesoedibjo, Deputy CEO of Vision+, and Li Kaichen, Vice President of APAC & Middle East at iQIYI International, took the stage together to present a commemorative gift. Subsequently, senior executives from both sides joined on stage for a group photo, demonstrating the shared commitment of "Combo Asia" to integrating the superior content of both platforms and deepening cooperation.

As part of the "iQIYI Starship Project" on-ground activities, the subsequent fan meeting featured a series of interactive sessions. Esther Yu participated in activities such as learning Bahasa Indonesia, tasting local delicacies, and recreating popular TikTok-style videos, and sharing fan letters, sparking an enthusiastic atmosphere on site. These cultural interactions showcased the long-term commitment of the "iQIYI Starship Project" in promoting artists' overseas activities and strengthening exchanges with international audiences.

Leveraging the launch of "Combo Asia" and the establishment of a multi-channel distribution network, iQIYI and Vision+ will continue to deepen collaboration across content, marketing, and product levels. This aims to provide users with a smoother integrated viewing experience and create more efficient reach scenarios for advertisers. Meanwhile, to further consolidate the brand value of iQIYI International in the Indonesian market, both parties will also actively explore further possibilities in localized content production and commercial collaboration.

