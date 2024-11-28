iQOO 13 unleashes the full potential of Snapdragon® 8 Elite with joint tuning for the ultimate mobile experience

"With iQOO 13, we set out to redefine what performance means in a smartphone," said Dejian Li, General Manager of vivo Global Product Department. "By working closely with Qualcomm, we've pushed the Snapdragon® 8 Elite to its full potential, from advanced architecture to intelligent resource management. The result is a device that delivers unparalleled speed, stability, and efficiency – making iQOO 13 the ultimate choice for users who demand the very best in mobile performance."

Custom Performance Monster: iQOO × Qualcomm Joint-Tuned Snapdragon® 8 Elite

iQOO 13 is a breakthrough in smartphone performance, powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite chip with Qualcomm's self-developed Oryon architecture. This processor's 2+6 all-big-core configuration and industry-leading peak frequency of 4.32 GHz enable seamless multitasking, outstanding responsiveness, and an unprecedented processing experience. This capability is further enhanced by a massive 24 MB L2 cache, allowing for efficient handling of even the most demanding applications.

On the graphics side, the Snapdragon® 8 Elite's GPU features a new slice architecture significantly improving multitasking, concurrent performance, and power efficiency to enable intensive graphics rendering while optimizing battery life. Together with Samsung's LPDDR5X Ultra memory, which increases read speeds, and UFS 4.1 storage(1) technology, iQOO 13 forms a powerful performance "iron triangle" of CPU, memory, and storage that sets a new standard for mobile phones.

In addition, the collaboration between iQOO and Qualcomm has enhanced the device with features such as GMEM (Graphics Memory) for optimized memory management, an open MPAM interface for efficient resource prioritization, and technologies like AFME 2.0 and Hardware-based Ray Tracing for improved visual clarity and performance. The Snapdragon® 8 Elite also delivers advanced AI capabilities that increase NPU inference speed and reduce power consumption, providing users with a refined, highly efficient AI experience. These combined enhancements, along with iQOO and Qualcomm's joint tuning and engineering efforts, position iQOO 13 as a powerhouse that pushes the boundaries of smartphone performance.

Total Immersion: Unparalleled Gaming Experience

iQOO 13 is not only a powerhouse in terms of performance, but will also wow gamers with its dual-chip setup. Alongside the Snapdragon® 8 Elite, iQOO's Supercomputing Chip Q2 unleashes a whole new level of immersion. Supporting up to 2K (PC-grade) game super resolution and 144 fps super frame rate, this advanced chip drives exceptional visuals and ensures smooth, uninterrupted graphics, even during intense gaming. By balancing power and performance, the Q2 chip allows iQOO 13 to handle the most demanding games with ease, giving gamers the confidence that the phone will perform under all conditions.

iQOO 13's 8T LTPO display boasts a 2K (3168 × 1440) resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. This combination delivers incredibly clear and fluid graphics, so every detail is rendered with precision and every touch is ultra-responsive. The adaptive refresh rate dynamically adjusts to match content needs, reducing battery consumption during extended gaming sessions. With a peak brightness of 4500 nits, the display provides crystal-clear visuals even in bright outdoor conditions, making it ideal for gaming anywhere, anytime.

To further enhance responsiveness, iQOO 13 incorporates Ultra-low Latency Frame Interpolation and High-Fidelity Frame Interpolation, which minimize latency for fast, accurate responses. Frame synchronization algorithms work alongside to streamline rendering, compositing, and display times, so that each frame appears instantly and accurately – giving players a competitive edge with smoother gameplay and faster aim. Adding to the immersive experience, iQOO 13 features an Ultra-Wide Vibration Motor and Symmetrical Drum Master Speakers, which enhance situational awareness and fully immerse players in games. Altogether, these innovations make the Q2 chip-powered iQOO 13 the ultimate choice for gaming enthusiasts seeking a seamless, high-performance experience.

Eye-Protective Display for a Healthier Viewing Experience

Setting a new standard in eye protection, iQOO 13 is one of the first to feature OLED Circular Polarization Technology, backed by certifications from TÜV Rheinland and vivo Visual Health Labs. This advanced screen employs 2592 Hz PWM Dimming to minimize flicker and reduce eye fatigue, making it easier on the eyes during extended use. Designed in partnership with BOE, the spacious 6.82-inch flat screen is wear-, scratch-, and dust-resistant, ensuring longevity while maintaining optimal performance over time. With its industry-leading display and cutting-edge eye-protection technology, iQOO 13's screen represents a milestone in iQOO's display advancements, offering users comfort, clarity, and precision like never before.

Unstoppable Power That Keeps You Going

iQOO 13 redefines battery performance with a colossal equivalent (TYP) 6000 mAh(2) to equivalent (TYP) 6150 mAh battery(3) that delivers exceptional endurance without compromising on design. Built with industry-leading third-generation silicon, the battery's energy density has increased by an astounding 8.7% over iQOO 12, providing even more power in the same compact form. The battery is supported by a robust 7000 mm² vapor chamber, with increased maximum cooling capacity, improving heat dissipation efficiency across the surface area by 17%.

For users who demand speed, iQOO 13 delivers with its 120W FlashCharge technology, offering ultra-fast charging that minimizes downtime and keeps you going through gaming, streaming, and multitasking without interruption. With its cutting-edge battery technology, fast charging capabilities, and ultra-slim design, iQOO 13 is built to support the most intense, high-performance demands—keeping users powered up and ready for anything.

Inspired by the Track, Built to Perform

Inspired by the five-year partnership with BMW M Motorsport and the spirit of racing, iQOO 13 comes in three stunning editions: Legend (white), Alpha (black), and Nardo Grey, each crafted to embody the speed and passion that drives racers to shatter performance records. The Legend edition showcases an iconic tri-color pattern of red, black, and blue stripes, merging the essence of speed with cutting-edge technology. The Alpha edition showcases the bold matte finish of a racetrack, capturing the intensity of peak performance, while the Nardo Grey edition draws inspiration from Italy's famed Nardò Ring, a preferred test track for the most elite performance race cars.

The device, which maintains a sleek 7.99 mm thick profile (Alpha edition only) and 8.1 mm thick profile (Legend and Nardo Grey editions), also includes an innovative Monster Halo on the back cover that creates a captivating halo, a breakthrough in design inspired by the world of auto racing. This dynamic light pulses rhythmically with music and some games, adding vitality to the device, while also keeping users informed with real-time notifications for calls, messages, and charging status. With iQOO 13, the thrill of racing and gaming comes alive in every detail.

Top-Tier Flagship Photography That Redefines Every Shot

iQOO 13 delivers a premium imaging experience by utilizing the same camera from vivo's flagship devices and incorporating the same advanced sensor, algorithms, and features to bring iQOO 13 users to a new level of mobile photography. Equipped to capture sharp, high-definition quality across all focal lengths, iQOO 13 supports 0.6x, 1x, 2x, and 4x optical positions, with up to 30x zoom.

While the flagship-grade VCS technology and NICE 2.0 algorithm support clear images at multiple focal lengths, along with clearer and more dynamic night photos in dark scenes, the Street Photography mode and Multifocal Portrait excel in textured photography. The combination of these features allows iQOO 13 to redefine mobile imaging with an impressive range of focal lengths and fine-tuned performance, enabling users to capture the world with clarity, style, and ease.

Availability

iQOO 13 will be released in Indonesia on November 28, India and Thailand on December 3, and Malaysia on December 4. For the first time, iQOO will also make the phone available in United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia as of mid-November. Consumers in all markets can expect to find iQOO 13 in stores between early and mid-December.

(1)The 16 GB+512 GB version of iQOO 13 will come equipped with UFS 4.1 while the 12 GB+256 GB version will be able to access UFS 4.1 through an OTA update. (2)iQOO 13 phones sold in India will have an equivalent (TYP) 6000 mAh Silicon Anode Battery. (3)iQOO 13 phones sold outside of India will have an equivalent (TYP) 6150 mAh Ultra Thin Battery.

*Unless specifically noted, all data and parameters are based on our laboratory test results in standard test environments. Actual performance may vary depending on the software version, device condition, individual differences, user habits, and environmental factors. *Some specifications, parameters, parts, and designs of the product may vary due to supplier changes or different production batches. Please refer to the actual product as the standard.

