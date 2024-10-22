BANGKOK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assistant Professor Hattakarn Areesilp from Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Arts is revolutionizing Thai literature education by making it more engaging, accessible, and relevant for modern readers. Her innovative teaching methods blend traditional Thai stories with alternate-world fiction and contemporary media. Her goal is to transform Thai literature classrooms into dynamic environments where students actively engage in discussions, question historical contexts, and draw connections to present-day social issues.

Isekai Fiction: A Modern Twist on Thai Literature to Captivate a New Generation

In collaboration with Associate Professor Dr. Kittichai Kasemsanti from King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Asst. Prof. Hattakarn's work includes two illustrated books Khun Chang Khun Phaen: Khun Chang Submits a Petition in Prose (Alternate World Edition) and Phra Aphai Mani: Phra Aphai Mani Flees from Nang Phisuea Samut – which are also required reading in Thai school curriculum. These traditional narratives were adapted to spark critical thinking and lively discussions among students, making them relevant and relatable to young students while staying true to their cultural and literary origins.

Asst. Prof. Hattakarn's approach is heavily inspired by alternate-world fiction (isekai), a genre popular in manga and webtoons. Typically, isekai stories involve characters being transported into different worlds or bodies, offering a fresh perspective on familiar plots. In her adaptations, students are encouraged to become observers within the literary world, prompting them to rethink various themes and issues. For example, in Khun Chang Khun Phaen, students are asked to reflect on the societal and historical reasons behind Nang Wan Thong's death sentence, exploring the complexities of justice and morality in a historical context.

The Thai Rith project, which Asst. Prof. Hattakarn initiated in her Basic Thai Literature course, has since evolved into a full course entitled Thai Literature and Contemporary Media which allows students to create various media, including comics, games, and character designs, all inspired by Thai literary works. By bridging the gap between traditional literature and modern media, ancient characters and stories become more relatable and engaging to show that Thai literature is a living cultural asset. She hopes to inspire younger generations to explore its value, helping them find connections between literature and their own lives while fostering creativity and critical thinking.

