ISHCMC Class of 2026 Records Two Perfect IB Scores and a Cohort Average of 34.5

Vietnam's leading full-continuum IB World School outperforms global benchmarks across every headline measure, with 64% of graduates earning the IB Bilingual Diploma

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International School Ho Chi Minh City (ISHCMC) today announced the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme results for its Class of 2026. The cohort of 116 graduates achieved an average score of 34.5 points against a global average of 30.9, with two students earning the maximum score of 45 out of 45.

The school recorded a 95% diploma pass rate, compared with the global average of 83%. Almost 10% of the cohort scored 40 points or above.

ISHCMC Class of 2026 achieved an average score of 34.5 points against a global average of 30.9, with two students earning the maximum score of 45 out of 45.

Class of 2026 results at a glance

Two students achieved a perfect score of 45 out of 45

Cohort average of 34.5 points, against a global average of 30.9

95% diploma pass rate, against a global average of 83%

64% of graduates earned the IB Bilingual Diploma, more than double the global rate of 27%

Eight students, almost 10% of the cohort, achieved 40 points or more

Over 40% of students achieved 35 points or higher

85% of students achieved at least 30 points

The bilingual result is a standout. At 64%, ISHCMC's Bilingual Diploma rate is more than double the global figure and reflects a community of over 25 nationalities in which learning across languages is standard practice rather than an add-on.

"These results reflect more than academic achievement. They are a testament to the dedication, resilience, and growth of our students, supported by the teachers, families, and community who have shaped their journey. We are incredibly proud of the Class of 2026 and the legacy they carry forward," said Mr. Marco Longmore, Head of School at ISHCMC.

A full IB-continuum journey

ISHCMC offers a connected IB continuum education from Early Explorers through Grade 12. Many members of the Class of 2026 have grown and learned within our community for years, developing the skills, confidence, and approaches to learning needed to thrive in the Diploma Programme. Through experiences such as the Extended Essay, Theory of Knowledge (TOK), and Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS), students deepen their knowledge and grow as independent, thoughtful learners. Supported by dedicated educators, advisors, and university counselors, each student follows a personalized pathway that prepares them to succeed at leading universities and beyond.

SOURCE International School Ho Chi Minh City