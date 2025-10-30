ISHCMC Reflects on Outstanding 2025 MYP Personal Project Achievements

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International School Ho Chi Minh City (ISHCMC) proudly reflects on the outstanding achievements of last year's Grade 10 students in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme (MYP) Personal Project -a powerful demonstration of inquiry, innovation, and academic independence.

In the 2024-25 academic year, ISHCMC students achieved an impressive average score of 5.31 out of 7, outperforming the global average of 3.94 by 35%. Nearly half of all students (47%) achieved scores of 6 or 7, showcasing the school's enduring commitment to academic rigor, guided reflection, and personalized learning.

The Personal Project serves as the MYP's culminating experience, challenging students to design, research, and execute original work with real-world impact. Through developing Approaches to Learning (ATL) skills -from organization and research to critical reflection - students learn how to think, not just what to learn.

"At ISHCMC, inquiry and reflection are the foundation of achievement," said Marco Longmore, Head of School. "We continue to be immensely proud of last year's Grade 10 cohort for the independence and creativity they demonstrated -and equally proud of our current students building on that legacy of excellence."

"The Personal Project is the ultimate test of a student's ability to manage a self-directed project," said Adam Abbas, Secondary Personal Project Coordinator. "It unites the key skills developed throughout the MYP - research, organization, evaluation, and reflection. These are the same competencies that lead to success in the IB Diploma Programme, university, and the workplace. Our students show remarkable independence and resilience, applying strategic thinking and creativity that prepare them to thrive beyond the classroom."

The projects reflect ISHCMC's interdisciplinary strength - from renewable energy engineering and creative writing to digital art and anatomy. Each demonstrate the school's emphasis on authentic inquiry, creativity, and global citizenship - core to ISHCMC's mission as Vietnam's first and leading IB World School.

As the 2025–26 Grade 10 students embark on their Personal Project journeys, ISHCMC celebrates their predecessors' accomplishments while nurturing the next generation of confident, compassionate learners.

