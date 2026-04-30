Ivalua Opens New, Expanded Office in Singapore to Support Momentum in Asia Pacific

The move reflects Ivalua's growth and ongoing investments in the region to accelerate procurement transformation across APAC.

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, the global leader in AI-powered spend management, has opened a new, larger office in Singapore, reinforcing its commitment to the Asia Pacific region.

The office opening coincided with Ivalua's largest regional event to date: the Singapore leg of its Procurement Innovation on Tour. The event brought together more than 150 procurement professionals from leading customer organisations and Ivalua partners.

Ivalua continues to support the procurement digitalisation efforts of leading organisations throughout the Asia Pacific region, including BAE Systems Australia, Pacific International Lines, John Holland, CIMB, SA Water, Air New Zealand, UNSW, Maxis, Jollibee, Dole Sunshine, Piramal Glass, Asian Paints, AARTI Industries, Sun Pharma, TATA AutoComp Systems Ltd, and more. Ivalua also supports several global customers with APAC presence, such as The Magnum Ice Cream Company, Manulife, Infineon, and SITA.

Ivalua reported a strong year in 2025, achieving 24% organic growth in subscription revenue globally and continued workforce expansion to over 1,000 people across 15 offices worldwide. Recent headcount growth and the expansion of the Singapore office highlight the ongoing momentum Ivalua is experiencing in the region. In addition to growing its employee headcount, Ivalua expanded its network of certified consultants in the region by 29% in 2025, reaching 1,648 in Asia Pacific, including 365 in Southeast Asia. The large number of local consultants enables Ivalua to effectively serve a large and growing customer base.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Singapore, a key hub for procurement transformation in the Asia Pacific region. Ivalua's continued success reflects both the trust leading organisations in the region place in us and our ongoing commitment to bringing innovative, market-leading solutions to the APAC market," said Franck Lheureux, CEO at Ivalua.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the only truly unified, enterprise AI platform for managing spend and suppliers. We seamlessly connect people, AI agents, workflows and data, making businesses more profitable, resilient, and sustainable. We are trusted by over 500 of the world's most admired brands and consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Ivalua