Ivalua Selected by Pacific International Lines to Further Digitalise and Optimise Procurement

Global shipping leader partners with Ivalua and Deloitte to drive automation, compliance, and efficiency across Source-to-Contract processes.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, today announced that Pacific International Lines (PIL), one of the top container shipping lines in the world, has selected Ivalua's Source-to-Contract (S2C) solution to future-proof and enhance the digitalisation of its procurement operations, with Deloitte as the strategic implementation partner.

Founded in Singapore in 1967, PIL is the largest home‑grown carrier in Southeast Asia, operating a fleet of approximately 100 container vessels with a capacity exceeding 400,000 TEUs. The company serves customers in over 90 countries and 500 locations, with a strong presence in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Oceania.

Ivalua supports PIL with three strategic objectives:

Driving Automation : Ivalua enables PIL to integrate S2C processes with three internal systems and enhance automation.

: Ivalua enables PIL to integrate S2C processes with three internal systems and enhance automation. Strengthening Compliance : ensuring contract adherence through standardised checklists and enabling robust supplier risk and performance measurement.

: ensuring contract adherence through standardised checklists and robust supplier risk and performance measurement. Enhancing Operational Efficiency: adopting a harmonised approach across multiple geographies, and establishing a single source of truth for supplier and contract data to optimise sourcing decisions.

PIL selected Ivalua due to its robust Source-to-Contract capabilities across Supplier Relationship and Performance Management (SRPM), Sourcing, and Contract Management. Ivalua's strong focus on innovation and investments in R&D, as well as its ability to configure the platform to meet PIL's unique business requirements, were decisive factors during the selection process.

As the strategic implementation partner, Deloitte will harness its global expertise in procurement transformation and deep understanding of Ivalua to drive successful deployment, implement industry best practices, and accelerate value realisation for PIL.

Furthermore, Ivalua will seamlessly integrate with PIL's existing enterprise platforms, connect with third-party risk intelligence providers, and support electronic signature workflows via a digital signature partner, ensuring a unified, compliant, and scalable procurement ecosystem.

"We are proud to partner with PIL on their digital transformation. We look forward to delivering a future-ready procurement function that drives value, resilience, and agility across the organisation," said Andrew Stafford, VP APAC at Ivalua.

"We are excited to support PIL in this critical transformation journey. By combining Ivalua's market-leading Source-to-Contract capabilities with Deloitte's proven expertise in procurement and supply chain transformation, we aim to accelerate value delivery, strengthen compliance, and build a scalable digital, future-ready procurement function for PIL," said Joseph Choo, Technology & Transformation Partner, Deloitte Singapore.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, Spend Management software powered by AI agents. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform enables businesses to better manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

About Deloitte

As an undisputed leader with a global network, Deloitte is uniquely able to offer clients a whole new world of opportunities to solve big problems, lead the way on emerging trends, and help drive real change for our clients and communities. Building on our 180-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. With a workforce of the industry's greatest minds, we have worked with leaders worldwide—from Fortune Global 500® companies to private businesses—to help them succeed and support their people.

