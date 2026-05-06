Jack's Place Celebrates 60 Years of Heritage with "Classic Favourites" and "Memorabilia Night"

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Jack's Place enters the next phase of its 60th anniversary, the home-grown steakhouse is shifting its focus toward celebrating heritage and showcasing classic flavours throughout May and June 2026. Following the success of the March-April "Surf & Turf Classics" promotion menu, the restaurant is set to celebrate its "Classic Favourites" in the May-June promotion menu, alongside a community-driven "Memorabilia Night" taking place on Tuesday nights at selected outlets.

Commemorating Six Decades: Memorabilia Night

To further honour its legacy, Jack's Place is launching Memorabilia Night, an initiative that invites the public to be part of the brand's living history. Guests who bring in Jack's Place memorabilia from years past—such as vintage menu brochures, mugs, or commemorative items—can unlock special anniversary savings.

The promotion offers a tiered discount of up to 60% OFF, designed to correspond with the brand's 60-year milestone. This campaign serves as a gesture of gratitude to the multi-generational community that has supported the steakhouse since its humble beginnings on Killiney Road.

Jack's Place Memorabilia Night

As Jack's Place marks its 60th-anniversary milestone, the home-grown steakhouse is inviting fans to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Throughout May and June 2026, the restaurant brand will host Memorabilia Night every Tuesday from 5 PM to closing at selected outlets. This unique celebration rewards the community by turning cherished Jack's Place keepsakes into exclusive dining rewards.

The Memorabilia Reward

The promotion features a tiered system where the vintage of your keepsake determines your savings. Guests can enjoy up to 60% OFF the May/June Promotion Menu, with the greatest discount given to the oldest items brought in.

How It Works:

Bring: Any Jack's Place memorabilia

Any Jack's Place memorabilia Show: Present the item to the Jack's Place staff during the visit.

Present the item to the Jack's Place staff during the visit. Enjoy: Receive a tiered discount on the May/June Promotion Menu based on the year of the memorabilia (excluding promotional wine).

Launch Details & Locations:

The event series starts on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, at these three initial locations:

Anchorpoint, City Square Mall, Bras Basah Complex

Note: The promotion will rotate to different selected outlets each week. Diners are encouraged to follow Jack's Place Social Media for the latest location updates. The memorabilia discount is valid exclusively for the May/June Promotion Menu (excluding promotional wine).

Seasonal Tributes: Mother's Day and Father's Day

The months of May and June will also feature dedicated set menus for family celebrations.

Mother's Day - 9 May (Dinner) & 10 May (Lunch & Dinner): A $39 4-course set menu featuring Garlic Butter River Scampi with Basil Balsamic Chicken, Salmon Fillet with Scallop Mushroom Ragoût, or N.Z. Tenderloin Steak with Citrus Demi-Glace topped with Langoustine (also known as a scampi, prized for its sweet, delicate meat).

The Dessert for the Mother's Day set menu is the Lavender Mango Passionfruit Cupcake for a sweet celebration. Specially created for month of May, Mom's Lavender Bloom Cake is the perfect gift. Available from $20.80 in 250g and 500g sizes, at any outlets or online at https://eatzigourmet.com.sg/bakery until 30 May.

Father's Day – 20 June (Dinner) & 21 June (Lunch & Dinner): A $38.50 per set menu highlighting Double Cheese Slipper Lobster Thermidor with Honey Mustard Chicken, Salmon Fillet with Apricot Sweet Chilli Marmalade and topped with Langoustine, or N.Z. Tenderloin Steak with Creamy Mustard-Thyme sauce and topped with Crispy Mentaiko Scallop, complemented by a Chocolate Fudge Cupcake. To surprise Dad, the Dad's Classic Fudge Cake can be pre-ordered from 1st June at any outlets or online at https://eatzigourmet.com.sg/bakery.

Available for order from 1 to 30 June, price from $20.80 in 250g and 500g sizes.

Refining the Experience: May/June Classic Favourites Promotion Menu

Diners can also revisit the Jack's Special Steak ($34), a house tenderloin classic since 1966, the Tender eye fillet is topped with white asparagus & black mushroom sauce, to Jack's Seafood Marinara (Spaghetti with tiger prawn, squid and fish tossed in rich homemade tomato sauce), tender Oven Baked Salmon (served with citrus thyme sauce) or try out the N.Z Flank Steak. Be sure to order the succulent oven-roasted Jack's Spring Chicken served with signature sambal sauce. Indulge in classic appetisers such as the Prawn and Mango Delight and Escargots In Shell with Garlic Butter, with the Dessert of the Month being the Homemade Bread Pudding.

There's a special Make it your Own! Section, where diners can get to choose any of the delicious sides and sauces to create the perfect match for their main courses. Mix, match and enjoy just the way they like, because great taste is all about choice. Sides option includes the Signature Baked Potato, BBQ Corn on cob, Mashed potato, French Fries, Mesclun salad etc while the Sauces option includes the Signature Brown Sauce, Sambal Sauce and Black Pepper Sauce.

Enjoy seasonal refreshments like the Red Apple Cooler with kanten pearls (plant-based jelly pearls) to the Wine of the Month, selected Zonin Italy wines.

Featured guest Yunita, Mrs Singapore International 2025, notes that the brand's enduring appeal lies in its consistent flavors and the sense of nostalgia it provides to returning guests.

For more information on the Diamond Jubilee celebrations or to make a reservation, please visit www.jacksplace.com.sg.

Join the Celebration.

#JP60 #JacksPlaceSG #JPPepperdine

Also available for diners at Eatzi Gourmet Steakhouse & Bistro, the Halal-certified sibling restaurant of Jack's Place - located at SAFRA Yishun.

For more information, visit www.jacksplace.com.sg.

Website: www.jacksplace.com.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jacks.place.restaurant

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jacksplacesg

Official hashtag: #jacksplacesg

About Jack's Place

Established in 1966, Jack's Place is the trusted favourite known for its Western food. It all started when Mr. Say Lip Hai arrived in Singapore from Hainan Island and started as a cook boy with the British troops in Sembawang. There he learned how to prepare the perfect roast beef and Yorkshire pudding.

Having tasted one of Mr Say's now famous meals, a British housewife suggested he start a catering business with her husband, Jack Hunt, in his pub at Killiney Road, Jack's Place, which he started in 1966. Mr Say agreed and commenced that partnership in 1968. Shortly afterwards, Jack Hunt sold his share of the business, but his namesake 'Jack the Chef' still runs the kitchen today!

Today, Jack's Place is the trusted favourite for family and friends to enjoy great value sizzling steaks, speciality meals, and sumptuous cakes. Jack's Place is committed to serving quality food and creating memorable dining experiences in a cheerful and cosy environment for our guests.

For more information, visit www.jacksplace.com.sg.

About JP Pepperdine

JP Pepperdine is a group of restaurants that started with the popular Jack's Place Steakhouse in 1966, followed by Eatzi Gourmet divisions (Steakhouse, bakery, and catering) and Yeh Ting.

What inspires JP Pepperdine is to create a unique experience for their guests. Interestingly, it is a lesson that they take from the kitchen itself. Drawing on the admirable qualities of pepper, JP Pepperdine aspires to spice up the dining experience in all ways, big and small. In big ways, JP Pepperdine will be adventurous, sizzling up the F&B scene with fresh concepts and food creations. In small ways, JP Pepperdine dedicates itself to delighting its patrons through its food, service, and ambience, so they are now the JP Pepperdine Group, named after that extraordinary spice itself.

In all that JP Pepperdine does, quality and value will always be their benchmarks. They hope that the guests take home with them a lingering fondness and the knowledge that for the price they pay, they have much more in return.

For more information, visit www.jppepperdine.com.

Issued for and on behalf of Jack's Place by Olive & Latte-ABS.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sharon Vu

Olive & Latte-Abs, Engagevu

https://oliveandlatte.com, https://engagevu.com

https://oliveandlatte.odoo.com

Mobile: (65) 8138 6913

Whatsapp: (65) 9832 8129

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jack’s Place, JP Pepperdine Group