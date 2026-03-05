Jack's Place Marks 60 Years of Sizzling Steaks with Year-Long Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack's Place, Singapore's pioneer steakhouse, officially commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. Since opening its doors in 1966, the restaurant has become one of Singapore's most well-loved steakhouses for generations of families and friends. To celebrate this landmark "Diamond Year," Jack's Place is launching a series of high-profile culinary collaborations, nostalgic events, and a roving SGD6 lunch campaign designed to thank the community that has supported the brand for six decades.

Bi-Monthly Guest Series: Chef Heman - Guest Chef for March & April 2026

Elevating the dining experience for the anniversary year is a new Bi-Monthly Promotion series. For March and April, Jack's Place is proud to feature Guest Chef Heman, aka Iron Man Chef. Known for his culinary artistry, Chef Heman joins as a special guest for the 60th anniversary celebrations, commemorating this important milestone.

For this promotion menu, Jack's Place celebrates their classic heritage with a Surf & Turf Classics menu for diners to enjoy a memorable meal experience.

From classic N.Z. Tenderloin Steak with Seafood à la King (with signature baked potato & seasonal vegetables), Lobster Thermidor (baked in-shell with creamy mushroom & cheese, served with buttered rice & mesclun salad), Seafood Au Gratin with Mac & Cheese (with mesclun salad) to Slipper Lobster Thermidor with Striploin or Chicken Steak (both served with signature baked potato & mesclun salad).

JP60 Roving SGD6 Lunch Deal: A Moveable Feast

One of the highlights of the anniversary launch is the JP60 SGD6 Lunch Deal campaign. Throughout the two-month launch period, Jack's Place will offer its Signature Set Lunch (from Daily Specials category), for only $6.00++ at one participating outlet on the announcement.

Campaign Mechanics:

To keep the celebration dynamic, each outlet will be featured once during the campaign on either a Tuesday or Thursday. The featured locations will be revealed one week in advance on Jack's Place social media platforms, encouraging fans to look out for digital updates to catch the deal.

1st Week Launch Schedule (11am – 5pm):

Tuesday, 10 March 2026: Featured at the Anchorpoint outlet.

Featured at the outlet. Thursday, 12 March 2026: Featured at the NEX outlet.

The SGD6 Menu Features:

Tuesdays:

Roasted Half Spring Chicken with Sambal Sauce or

NZ Striploin with Cranberry Balsamic Sauce

Thursdays: Grilled Double Cheese Chicken Chop or

NZ Striploin Steak with Rosemary Peppercorn Sauce.

In addition, Jack's Place is offering a 20% off promo appetisers with every order of a promo main course.

COMING UP THIS YEAR

The 60th-anniversary calendar is filled with exclusive experiences scheduled for the coming months:

BRANDING CAMPAIGN: Building on its legacy, the brand is rolling out a refreshed concept, with more revitalized outlets slated to launch in the coming months.





MEMORABILIA NIGHT: A commemorative celebration inviting guests to bring their Jack's Place memorabilia in honour of the brand's milestones since 1966.





A commemorative celebration inviting guests to bring their Jack's Place memorabilia in honour of the brand's milestones since 1966. JOIN THE CELEBRATION: Ongoing bi-monthly guests features, and seasonal promotions will be announced throughout 2026.

Celebrating a 60-Year Journey

What began in 1966 with Mr. Say Lip Hai at a humble pub on Killiney Road has grown into a national legacy.

For 60 years, Jack's Place has been a trusted destination for celebrations, milestones, and everyday dining moments shared across generations.

Today, Jack's Place marks its 60-year milestone, extending heartfelt gratitude to its loyal patrons who have been an integral part of its journey.

Join the Celebration.

For the latest updates on the roving lunch deals, Jack's Place 60th Anniversary Celebrations and upcoming events, visit www.jacksplace.com.sg and its social media platforms.

These exclusive offers are available at all Jack's Place Restaurants islandwide.

Also available for diners at Eatzi Gourmet Steakhouse & Bistro, the Halal-certified sibling restaurant of Jack's Place - located at SAFRA Yishun.

About Jack's Place

Established in 1966, Jack's Place is the trusted favourite known for its Western food. It all started when Mr. Say Lip Hai arrived in Singapore from Hainan Island and started as a cook boy with the British troops in Sembawang. There he learned how to prepare the perfect roast beef and Yorkshire pudding.

Having tasted one of Mr Say's now famous meals, a British housewife suggested he start a catering business with her husband, Jack Hunt, in his pub at Killiney Road, Jack's Place, which he started in 1966. Mr Say agreed and commenced that partnership in 1968. Shortly afterwards, Jack Hunt sold his share of the business, but his namesake 'Jack the Chef' still runs the kitchen today!

Today, Jack's Place is the trusted favourite for family and friends to enjoy great value sizzling steaks, speciality meals, and sumptuous cakes. Jack's Place is committed to serving quality food and creating memorable dining experiences in a cheerful and cosy environment for our guests.

About JP Pepperdine

JP Pepperdine is a group of restaurants that started with the popular Jack's Place Steakhouse in 1966, followed by Eatzi Gourmet divisions (Steakhouse, bakery, and catering) and Yeh Ting.

What inspires JP Pepperdine is to create a unique experience for their guests. Interestingly, it is a lesson that they take from the kitchen itself. Drawing on the admirable qualities of pepper, JP Pepperdine aspires to spice up the dining experience in all ways, big and small. In big ways, JP Pepperdine will be adventurous, sizzling up the F&B scene with fresh concepts and food creations. In small ways, JP Pepperdine dedicates itself to delighting its patrons through its food, service, and ambience, so they are now the JP Pepperdine Group, named after that extraordinary spice itself.

In all that JP Pepperdine does, quality and value will always be their benchmarks. They hope that the guests take home with them a lingering fondness and the knowledge that for the price they pay, they have much more in return.

