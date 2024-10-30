JACOB & CO. Boutique Debuts in Macao: A Perfect Fusion of Art and Luxury

MACAO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JACOB & CO., the globally renowned luxury watch and jewelry brand, in partnership with Cortina Watch, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first boutique in Macao, located at the Venetian Macao. This inauguration signifies Cortina Watch's introduction of JACOB & CO. to North Asia, marking a significant expansion that underscores JACOB & CO.'s dedication to strengthening its presence in the Asian market. The boutique features a curated selection of JACOB & CO.'s most iconic and technically advanced timepieces, showcasing horological complications of exceptional innovation. This collaboration presents a distinctive opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to discover masterpieces that push the boundaries of watchmaking.

Nestled within the Shoppes at Venetian, The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the boutique stands amidst a distinguished collection of global luxury brands. This expansive space has been thoughtfully designed with a harmonious blend of elegance and contemporary style. Monochrome tones, refined leather textures, and diamond-inspired lighting come together to create an atmosphere that radiates timeless sophistication. Here, the exceptional craftsmanship of JACOB & CO. is on full display, presenting each timepiece in a light that underscores its unique brilliance and complexity. The boutique provides a rare environment where artistry and precision seamlessly converge.

In this exclusive setting, collectors and enthusiasts can explore some of JACOB & CO.'s most remarkable creative complication timepieces. The selection includes the newly launched Bugatti Tourbillon, a product of collaboration with the esteemed supercar brand Bugatti; the Casino Tourbillon (Roulette); the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon, and the limited-edition EPIC X CR7, crafted in partnership with celebrated footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Each of these exceptional pieces embodies JACOB & CO.'s relentless pursuit of innovation, encapsulating the spirit of "Inspired by the Impossible" with intricate complications and meticulous design. These timepieces are a testament to JACOB & CO's unwavering commitment to both aesthetic refinement and technical excellence.

"As curators of exceptional timepieces, we are thrilled to introduce JACOB & CO. to North Asia and offer our discerning clients an unparalleled horological experience. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to present our clients with the most extraordinary pieces, where artistry meets innovation, and where each timepiece tells a story of pushing boundaries." Benny Chong, Regional General Manager of Cortina Holdings Limited.

Casino Tourbillon (Roulette)

MOP$ 3,192,000

The Casino Tourbillon (Roulette) is powered by the Jacob & Co. JCAM51 hand-wound calibre, housed in a 44mm 18K rose gold case. The intricate movement with 268 components and 24 gems, provides a 72-hour power reserve. The captivating tourbillon, rotating every 60 seconds, can be admired through the caseback at the 6 o'clock position. The pusher at 7 o'clock starts the spinning of the roulette table, allowing the white ceramic ball to glide smoothly on the mirror-like onyx dial, with 96 Baguette-cut White Diamonds (~3.51 ct.) and 12 Tsavorite Hour Markers (~0.69 ct.), completed with 5N rose gold hands. Limited to 72 pieces.

Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillon

MOP$ 2,856,000

The Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillon showcases a groundbreaking collaboration between the two premier luxury brands. Inspired by key design elements of Bugatti supercar, this extraordinary timepiece showcases a V16 engine block automaton, a 30-second flying tourbillon, and dual power reserves. The retrograde hour and minute hands complete a 270-degree arc before resetting to zero, reflecting a dynamic tachometer-inspired layout where the hour markers start from zero instead of the typical 12.

Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon

MOP$ 3,402,000

The Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon, an innovation born from the collaboration between Jacob & Co. and Bugatti Automobiles, captures the essence of Bugatti's legendary W16 engine through pioneering horological technology, all housed beneath a large sapphire crystal. Activating the crown allows wearers to experience the exhilarating sensation of starting the W16 engine, with the intricate movements of the crankshaft, pistons, and turbochargers in full view. Comprising 578 components, the suspended movement draws inspiration fromBugatti's engine block. Available in various editions, such as 18K rose gold, titanium, gem-setting, and sapphire crystal. The Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon presents a dynamic display of engine mechanics alongside a 30°-inclined flying tourbillon.

EPIC X CR7 Limited Edition

MOP$ 638,400

The EPIC X CR7 Limited Edition, crafted in rose gold with striking red accents, captures the spirit of passion and distinction. The skeletonized masterpiece features a golden football-shaped barrel at the 12 o'clock position, embodying the unique theme of the timepiece. Through its transparent movement, the silhouette of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is etched onto the left pillar - a homage to his iconic header that clinched Real Madrid's victory over Manchester United in the 2013 UEFA Champions League. On the right pillar, CR7's logo and hand signature are intricately engraved, ensuring that each detail pays tribute to Ronaldo's extraordinary legacy.

Epic X Chrono Poker Limited Edition

MOP$ 554,400

The new Epic X Chrono Poker Limited Edition draws inspiration from the world of poker - a game embraced by many yet mastered by few. Each suit embodies a unique meaning with the timepiece: The Heart at 4 o'clock symbolises emotion and passion, often linked to friendship, love and relationships;the Clover at 6 o'clock serves as lucky charm, representing hope in many cultures;the Diamond at 8 o'clock conveys wealth and mental clarity, integral to the game; and the Spade at 10 o'clock symbolises courage and the determination needed to overcome challenges. These thoughtful elements combine to create a timepiece that not only celebrates the game of poker but also reflects the spirit and character of those who wear it.

Epic X Twin Dragons

MOP$ 621,600

Unleash the dragon within the Jacob & Co. Epic X Twin Dragons, a limited edition masterpiece that radiates power and sophistication. Encased in 18K rose gold and paired with a durable honeycomb rubber strap, this timepiece is crafted for both style and resilience. With a 100-meter water resistance, it invites exploration, while the exposed balance screws and barrel on the dial highlight the strength and elegance of its design.. A true collector's gem, this watch embodies the spirit of the dragon with every detail.

The World is Yours Dual Time Zone

MOP$ 495,600

The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone pays homage to the original Wakmann double time zone watch that Jacob Arabo received from his father. Mirroring its inspiration, this timepiece features a double independent timezone. It's powered by self-winding calibre JCAA11, which allows both sub-dials to be set separately. Each sub-dial shows a different hour and a different minute, allowing wearer to seamlessly track multiple time zones, including India's, set to UTC + 4:30.

JACOB & CO. Boutique, Venetian Macao:

Address: Shop 008, Level 3, Great Hall, Shoppes at Venetian, The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel

Opening Hours:

Sunday–Thursday: 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM

Friday–Saturday: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

(https://www.cortinawatch.com/en/boutiques/)

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (853) 2883 1624

Website : https://www.cortinawatch.com/en/jacobandco/

Instagram: @cortinawatchhk @cortinawatch @jacobandco

Xiaohongshu: @cortinawatch

Hashtag : #cortinawatchhk #cortinawatch #jacobandco #inspiredbytheimpossible

ABOUT CORTINA WATCH

Established in 1972 as a modest, single-store family business, Cortina Watch stands as one of the subsidiaries under Cortina Holdings Limited, contributing to the overall retail enterprise that boasts over 50 boutiques across the Asia Pacific region. This extensive presence includes locations in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, and Australia. At Cortina Watch, we take great pride in delivering genuine service and unparalleled horological expertise. Over five decades, we have been privileged to witness the cherished moments of generations of watch enthusiasts, sharing our knowledge, insights, and passion for the craft of fine watchmaking. Committed to excellence, Cortina Watch continues to offer a meticulously curated selection of preeminent haute horlogerie brands and services to our discerning watch connoisseurs and enthusiasts.

ABOUT JACOB & CO.

Jacob Arabo, the founder and chairman of JACOB & CO., was born in Uzbekistan and moved to the United States with his family at the age of 14. He dropped out of high school at the age of 16 to be a jewelry apprentice, and started his own jewelry workshop at the age of 21 in 1986. At that time, the U.S. was undergoing a renaissance of popular culture and chic fashion, and Jacob Arabo's bold and innovative designs attracted many celebrities, including Madonna, Rihanna, and Elton John, who all became his friends and loyal clients. JACOB & CO. was also the first brand to pioneer luxury jewelry for men in the 1990s.

Jacob Arabo realized his dream and created his first Five Time Zone timepiece in 2002, which became an instant hit in world fashion thanks to its innovative design and creativity. In 2006, JACOB & CO. established a watchmaking workshop in Geneva, Switzerland. In the same year, the brand boldly challenged the technical design of a super complication and successfully launched the Quenttin Tourbillon, which not only features the industry's first vertical tourbillon, but also has a refreshing cylinder-type time display, and a series of 7 spring barrels to achieve a long power reserve of 31 days, setting a record for the longest power of a mechanical watch, successfully marking a new milestone for JACOB & CO. Nowadays, JACOB & CO., from New York, USA, stands in stark contrast to the established conventions of the Swiss watchmaking industry. Without the baggage of history, JACOB & CO. possesses the courage to innovate and challenge new concepts and creative complications that are considered impossible by the traditional watch industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.cortinawatch.com/en/jacobandco/, or please contact:

Lena Wong

Regional Marketing Manager

Cortina Watch Pte Ltd

Email : [email protected]

Phone : +65 9298 9613

Sharon Ng

Assistant Marketing Manager

Cortina Watch Hong Kong Ltd

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +852 5339 4808

SOURCE JACOB & CO