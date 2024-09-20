JAM OFF 2024: The Cross-Culture Festival Debuts in Singapore at Somerset Belt

Celebrating Street Culture and Inspiring Young Dreamers with Performances Open to All

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After five days of electrifying performances from 11 to 15 September 2024, the highly anticipated JAM OFF 2024 cross-cultural music festival wrapped up successfully in Singapore's Somerset Belt at Orchard Road. As a key highlight of this year's Grand Prix™ Season Singapore (GPSS) and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), JAM OFF 2024 went beyond mere entertainment, serving additionally as a platform for young dreamers to showcase their talents and pursue their passions. The festival captivated its youthful audience with a dynamic blend of international street culture, featuring a star-studded lineup of top performing artists from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR and Mainland China delivering a spectacular fusion of music, dance and culture, alongside numerous shopping, food and drinks stalls. JAM OFF 2024 took place in several iconic venues across Singapore's Somerset Belt, including Youth Park, 111 Somerset, Skate Park, and *SCAPE, drawing in thousands of spectators from around the world.

Pakho Chau

Organised by Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd., Event Director Evette Chan shared her excitement: "JAM OFF 2024 has been a dream realised, not only for the artists but also for the many young talents who took the stage. After an incredible debut in Singapore, we look forward to bringing the festival to other major Asian cities. Our mission is to continue connecting passionate youths with street culture through music, art, and unforgettable performances. Stay tuned for more updates."

Renowned Hong Kong SAR Artists and Top DJs Light Up Singapore

The Singapore lineup featured renowned Hong Kong SAR singers Pakho Chau, Chau Yan Ting, alongside the rock band Supper Moment. Indie artists Liu Lian, Ramengvrl, Yung Raja, and RRILEY from Mainland China and Southeast Asia also took the stage. Adding to the excitement, top DJs from Hong Kong SAR and Singapore – including DJ Cyrus, DJ Shai, and DJ Ling, spun tracks, delivering over 20 hours of non-stop entertainment open to all.

A major highlight of the festival was its dedication to empowering young talents. Competitions such as JAM OFF VOICE and JAM OFF BEATS saw intense participation from aspiring singers and dancers. Winners were celebrated on the main stage amid enthusiastic applause, exemplifying JAM OFF's mission of providing a platform for young dreamers to shine.

Exclusive Meet-and-Greets and Trendy Fashion Showcases

The festival also offered exclusive fan meet-and-greets with Pakho Chau and Supper Moment, providing fans with a rare opportunity to interact with their idols up close. Additionally, Pakho Chau's streetwear brand, XPX by PUNKHIPPIE®, was featured in an exclusive showcase at 111 Somerset, and alongside a host of other regional street style pop-ups on offer, offered fashion enthusiasts a fresh and trendy shopping experience.

JAM OFF 2024 Makes Waves and Prepares for Upcoming Tour

JAM OFF 2024's successful debut in Singapore marks the start of a dynamic cross-cultural festival. As it prepares to tour other major cities, the festival will continue to promote artistic exchanges, support emerging artists, and expand its global street culture community. This inaugural event sets a new benchmark in international festivals and revitalizes the music and street culture scene with its unique flair.

For the full program and details of JAM OFF 2024, visit JAM OFF 's Official Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/jamoff_official/

About Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd.

Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd. a subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings Ltd., is an event agency of the Group, specialising in curating one-of-a-kind experiences for global audiences. Based in Hong Kong, China, Destinations Network (DN) provides a comprehensive suite of services, seamlessly managing events from concept development to execution, and through to comprehensive marketing. Beyond its wide-ranging capabilities, DN also develops its own original IPs and event concepts spanning diverse sectors, from fashion and lifestyle to art and music. As a creative hub of endless possibilities, Destinations Network commits to deliver unique, exceptional and memorable experiences.

