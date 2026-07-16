Japanese Cities Secure Top-Tier Depth in 2026 'Global Tourism City Attractiveness Index', Led by Osaka and Kyoto

SEOUL, South Korea, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanolja Research, a global research institute specializing in travel and tourism, today announced the 2026 results of the 'Yanolja Attractiveness Index', officially titled the 'Global Tourism City Attractiveness Index'. Developed jointly by Yanolja Research, Purdue University's CHRIBA Institute in the United States, and Kyung Hee University's H&T Analytics Center in Seoul, the index measures how major tourism cities capture global traveler attention and emotional appeal.

Using global social media data across 14 languages provided by Brandwatch, the index expanded its evaluation universe to 261 cities and released the top 200 rankings, capturing what travelers discuss, remember, and emotionally value beyond conventional supply-side metrics. While New York secured the global No. 1 spot, Japan stood out as a world-class tourism powerhouse, placing eight destinations in the global Top 50, led by Osaka at No. 3 and Kyoto at No. 4.

Japan's Top-Tier Depth Beyond Tokyo

The 2026 index highlights Japan's broad appeal, supported by regional gateways. Beyond Osaka and Kyoto in the global top five, Okinawa ranked No. 9, Tokyo No. 14, Nagoya No. 16, Fukuoka No. 19, Yokohama No. 21, and Sapporo No. 40.

This breadth shows that international traveler interest is not limited to Tokyo or the traditional "golden route." Japan's tourism portfolio spans Kansai's cultural and culinary strength, Okinawa's island appeal, Fukuoka's gateway role, Yokohama's waterfront identity, and Sapporo's northern lifestyle.

Osaka and Kyoto Lead in Emotional Tourism Appeal

Japanese destinations were particularly dominant in Attractiveness, which captures positive emotional responses, perceived experience quality, and recommendation value. Osaka and Kyoto ranked No. 1 and No. 2 globally, reflecting their ability to turn global awareness into memorable visitor experiences.

Japan's broader performance also showed strong emotional depth: Okinawa ranked No. 8 in attractiveness, Nagoya No. 11, Fukuoka No. 12, Tokyo No. 13, Yokohama No. 14, and Sapporo No. 17. This indicates that Japan's edge lies not only in visibility, but also in experiences travelers describe positively after visiting.

"For Japan, the findings imply a clear strategic opportunity: maintain the global momentum of Osaka and Kyoto while strengthening international storytelling for regional cities that already generate strong visitor satisfaction," said Dr. SooCheong Jang, Professor at Purdue University and Director of Yanolja Research.

The complete analysis and rankings for the top 200 cities can be accessed on the official Yanolja Research website.

https://www.yanolja-research.com/brand/attractiveness/ranking/overall?lang=en

SOURCE Yanolja Research