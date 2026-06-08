Summersonic Tops Asia in Inaugural 'Global Festival Attractiveness Index'

Yanolja Research Unveils Data-Driven Rankings, Showcasing the Overwhelming Experience Quality of Japanese Cultural Events

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanolja Research, a global research institute specializing in the travel and tourism industry, today announced the launch of the "Global Festival Attractiveness Index" also known as the "Yanolja Festival Index," a pioneering framework that objectively measures the qualitative appeal of major festivals using multilingual global social media big data.

Components of the Yanolja Festival Index

Developed jointly by Yanolja Research, Purdue University's CHRIBA Institute in the U.S., and Kyung Hee University's H&T Analytics Center in Seoul, South Korea, the index analyzed 560 leading festivals worldwide using social media data in 14 languages provided by Brandwatch. In the 2026 rankings, Japan's Summersonic Festival ranked 1st in Asia and 2nd globally. Japan further reinforced its status as a leading festival destination, with an impressive seven festivals placing in the global Top 20, including Rock in Japan Festival (3rd), Awa Dance Festival (5th), Gion Festival (11th), Sapporo Snow Festival (13th), Fuji Rock Festival (14th), and Sanja Festival (19th).

Japan's Strong Performance Driven by Unmatched Experience Quality

A key finding of the 2026 rankings was the structural dominance of Japanese festivals. Japan secured 18 placements in the global Top 300, supported by exceptionally high scores in attendee satisfaction. While several major Western festivals benefited from extensive media exposure, Japanese festivals consistently excelled in perceived experience quality. For instance, the Gion Festival achieved an outstanding Attractiveness score of 9.92, while festivals such as the Aoi Festival, Hakata Gion Yamakasa, and Aomori Nebuta Matsuri also ranked among the strongest performers globally. The results highlight the global appeal of Japan's unique combination of cultural authenticity and high-quality visitor experiences.

Evaluating Global Festivals Through 'Attractiveness' and 'Reputation'

Unlike traditional evaluations focused strictly on infrastructure or policy, the Yanolja Festival Index assesses festivals entirely from the perspective of actual travelers. The framework is built on two core pillars: "Festival Attractiveness," which indicates qualitative emotional satisfaction through sentiment analysis based on positive sentiment ratios, and "Festival Reputation," which reflects global buzz volume and linguistic diversity. These indicators are synthesized into three evaluation dimensions: Core Festival Content and Experiences, Festival Atmosphere and Emotion, and Operational Convenience and Infrastructure.

Figure: Components of the Yanolja Festival Index

Commenting on the research findings, Dr. SooCheong Jang, Professor at Purdue University and Director of Yanolja Research, stated, "The strong performance of Japanese festivals reflects a dynamic shift in global traveler preferences. Identifying and communicating each destination's unique thematic appeal will be essential for global competitiveness."

Yanolja Research plans to publish the "Global Festival Attractiveness Index" (Yanolja Festival Index) annually to track changing travel trends and the competitiveness of global events. Detailed findings and visual datasets are fully accessible on the Yanolja Research Official Website.

https://www.yanolja-research.com/festival/background?lang=en

SOURCE Yanolja Research