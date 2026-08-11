Japanese Cosmetics Company Saishunkan Pharmaceutical Makes Debut at HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo

— Experience the Brand's 93% Domestic Repeat-Purchase-Rate Products On-Site

KUMAMOTO, Japan, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held for five days from 13 to 17 August 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Last year's event, held alongside the joint exhibition, attracted approximately 500,000 visitors, drawing significant attention to this year's upcoming edition.

Left: An image of Saishunkan Pharmaceutical’s booth, marking its debut at the HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo Top right: Ms. Kidera, one of the officials responsible for the exhibition Bottom right: “Domohorn Wrinkle,” a skincare line that addresses skin concerns Left: Domohorn Wrinkle, Saishunkan Pharmaceutical’s flagship product, boasts a remarkable 93% repeat purchase rate in Japan Top right: A one-use sample of the “Essential 4” 4-piece set, available to visitors who complete the booth questionnaire Bottom right: The 7-piece set (a 3-day supply) available for purchase at the booth *The Bubble Facial Pack cannot be shipped overseas due to aviation regulations concerning the liquefied gas used to create its foam. Left: Saishunkan Pharmaceutical’s head office in Kumamoto, Kyushu, which handles everything from product development and customer service to shipping Right: Products are developed using carefully selected natural ingredients at the head office’s research facility

Saishunkan Pharmaceutical, a Japanese cosmetics manufacturer renowned for the quality of its skincare products, will exhibit at the fair for the first time.

Domohorn Wrinkle, Saishunkan Pharmaceutical's flagship product, is a skincare line formulated to address age-related skin concerns such as spots and wrinkles. It enjoys strong customer support in Japan, with a repeat purchase rate of 93%* among buyers.

*Percentage of 2023 purchasers who made a repeat purchase within one year (April 2025 survey; based on the 8-piece Domohorn Wrinkle set).

Although the brand already has loyal customers in Hong Kong, this will, perhaps surprisingly, mark its first appearance at the Beauty & Wellness Expo.

Domohorn Wrinkle is sold through its website . Under this system, first-time customers purchase a trial set, and only after using the products and deciding to continue may they proceed to purchase online. At the Saishunkan Pharmaceutical booth at this year's Expo, visitors will be able to try products that are normally only accessible via the website. Visitors who complete a questionnaire will also receive a sample of Domohorn Wrinkle's "Essential 4" set, giving attendees a firsthand opportunity to experience the products and learn how to use them — an opportunity expected to draw considerable interest.

Saishunkan Pharmaceutical's head office, located on an expansive site in Kumamoto, Kyushu, handles everything from customer service and product development to shipping. Guided by the philosophy that "what you put on your skin should be as trustworthy as what you eat," the company's products are designed to draw out the skin's natural healing and self-repairing abilities, and continue to earn high praise from those seeking to address skin concerns or maintain healthy skin.

Ms. Kidera, who oversees the exhibition, commented: "While many people in Hong Kong take great care of their skin, they often face challenges caused by high humidity and air conditioning. We hope this will be a wonderful opportunity to share the value of our products to local customers who may not yet be familiar with our brand."

Trade fairs offer the chance to discover hidden gems. We invite you to visit the Saishunkan Pharmaceutical booth and experience these products for yourself.

SOURCE Saishunkan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.